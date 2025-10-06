ETV Bharat / state

Hotel On Wheels: Andhra Pradesh Launches Luxury Caravan Tourism

Visakhapatnam: Tourists can now explore scenic destinations like Araku, Lambasingi, Paderu, Vanjangi, Annavaram, Arasavalli, Srikakulam, Seethampeta, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and several other places in complete comfort inside a luxurious caravan bus.

Caravan tourism, a growing trend across the country, is now poised to make its mark in Andhra Pradesh. The OG Dreamliner Company, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), has launched a luxury caravan in Visakhapatnam. These specially designed buses, resembling star hotels in motion, offer tourists a unique travel experience that combines comfort, convenience, and adventure.

The caravan features AC bedrooms, a spacious hall, a modern kitchen, and well-equipped toilets, providing the comfort of home on the move. It is designed to accommodate two families, making it ideal for family vacations, friends' trips, or weekend getaways.

The caravan is equipped with sofas, two television sets, comfortable beds, a music system, Wi-Fi, and a kitchen to cook your favourite food. "If a person pays around ₹2,500, they can travel for a full day and also enjoy a night stay," officials said, adding that the final price will depend on the agreement between OG Dreamliner and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department.