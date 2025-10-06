Hotel On Wheels: Andhra Pradesh Launches Luxury Caravan Tourism
OG Dreamliner and APTDC partner to offer deluxe caravan tours
Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Tourists can now explore scenic destinations like Araku, Lambasingi, Paderu, Vanjangi, Annavaram, Arasavalli, Srikakulam, Seethampeta, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and several other places in complete comfort inside a luxurious caravan bus.
Caravan tourism, a growing trend across the country, is now poised to make its mark in Andhra Pradesh. The OG Dreamliner Company, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), has launched a luxury caravan in Visakhapatnam. These specially designed buses, resembling star hotels in motion, offer tourists a unique travel experience that combines comfort, convenience, and adventure.
The caravan features AC bedrooms, a spacious hall, a modern kitchen, and well-equipped toilets, providing the comfort of home on the move. It is designed to accommodate two families, making it ideal for family vacations, friends' trips, or weekend getaways.
The caravan is equipped with sofas, two television sets, comfortable beds, a music system, Wi-Fi, and a kitchen to cook your favourite food. "If a person pays around ₹2,500, they can travel for a full day and also enjoy a night stay," officials said, adding that the final price will depend on the agreement between OG Dreamliner and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department.
According to Shivaji, one of the caravan organisers, "Caravan buses are convenient for visiting tourist spots with family, friends, or relatives. Around 10 to 15 people can travel comfortably at once. We provide everything from breakfast to dinner. If guests want special dishes, we can arrange them on request. A pilot and a guide will accompany each trip. We will announce the packages soon. Those interested can contact www.ojicaravans.com or call 94400 30707."
Guidelines and Packages Coming Soon
Jagadish, Deputy Vehicle Manager (DVM), said, "We are finalising regulations for caravan tourism and will decide the package rates soon. Discussions are underway to fix prices for each destination. Once we receive the government guidelines, we will sign an agreement with OG Dreamliner. For now, the caravan bus has been introduced under the tourist attraction category."
With the launch of the OG caravan, Andhra Pradesh's tourism scene is gearing up for a new chapter of luxury road travel, offering tourists the joy of exploring nature with the comfort of a hotel room on wheels.