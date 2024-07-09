Hospitality Major Marriott International To Ink MoU With Telangana For Global Capability Centre

Hyderabad: Hospitality major Marriott International will soon enter into an MoU with the Telangana government for setting up its Global Capability Centre here (GCC) with an investment of Rs 300-400 crore, Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

The project has the potential to employ 1,000 people over a period of time, he added. The minister also said that after the Congress government took over the reins of power, investment MoUs to the extent of nearly Rs 50,000 crore have been signed, which he said would translate into reality shortly.

The Marriott Group is planning to put their GCC here (in Hyderabad). They have confirmed this and most probably in a day or two, they are having MoU with us (the state government). The investment would be Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore, phase-wise, Sridhar Babu told PTI.

The US global hotel chain is looking for space to accommodate 500 seats initially and eventually it will be upgraded to 1,000. The minister further said that the state government is in discussions with eight to 10 other companies, including two pharma giants, asking them to set up their shops in the state. All these, once materialised, will provide employment opportunities to about 20,000 to 25,000 people in the next two years," Sridhar Babu said.

Asserting that the Congress government in the state is focussed on skilling the youth on Artificial Intelligence, he said a committee has been appointed to come up with the modalities. Sridhar Babu also indicated that the state government is considering establishing a 'Digital University' specialising in digital studies.