Hoshiarpur School Student Selected For ISRO Yuvika Scientist Training Programme

Hoshiarpur: Anmolpreet Kaur, a student of Goverrnment High School at Gobindpur Khunkhun village in Hoshiarpur district has been selected for the ISRO Yuvika Scientist Training Programme-2025.

Anmolpreet's selection for the coveted programme has brought cheers for his family and school. She credited her achievement to her science teacher Pawandeep Chaudhary and principal Samritu Rana. "My science teacher and other teachers guided me at every step and it helped me get selected for the prestigious programme," Anmolpreet said.

Anmolpreet, who aspires to serve the nation as a scientist, said the programme will help her immensely in reaching closer to her goal. Elated over his student's achievment Pawandeep said two other students from the school were selected for the programme. "As of now, only students from our school have been selected for the programme in Hoshiarpur district," he said.

Principal Samritu Rana lauded the school staff and said all students are made to work hard at the institution. "It is a matter of pride for the school and district that Anmolpreet has been selected for ISRO's training programme. It will inspire other students as well," Rana said. Anmolpreet's family were elated after they got to know of her achievement. They said Anmolpreet works hard and studies sincerely and will realise her dream of becoming a scientist.