Hosabale’s Views Not That of Government or Party, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Giving a new dimension to the ongoing debate on the terms ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ in the preamble of the Constitution, union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is carrying out a mass awareness to ensure that there is no attack on the Constitution in future.

Referring to the views expressed by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on the issue and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations, he said that one person’s views cannot be taken as that of the government or the party.

“Ashok Gehlot is trying to wrongly convey it as the view of the entire party. He has done it in the past as well. He should also keep in mind that his party’s Prime Minister had said that the minorities have the first right on the resources of the country,” he said while raking up the statement made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

In his media interaction at Jodhpur, the BJP leader recalled the conditions in which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency 50 years ago. He said that at that time corruption was at its peak in the government and Indira Gandhi’s election had been annulled by the court. The government had used a stay granted by the Supreme Court to impose the draconian Emergency, he said.

“The Constitution was murdered on that day,” he alleged.

Responding to a query on a defamation case filed by him against Gehlot, the BJP minister said that it might be easy for Gehlot to forget political statements but not for him.

“It is difficult for me to forget that painful statement. He insulted my deceased mother in this very Circuit House and she will never be able to counter it. Seeking an apology from my mother through the media is petty thought,” he said.

The minister said that the violent incidents being reported from Maharashtra on the issue of language are unfortunate and the state government is trying to sensitively handle the situation. He further said that he is standing with those demanding recognition for the Rajasthani language.