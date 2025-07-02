Horticulture Offers New Hope for Agriculture Sector In Telangana - Government Report

Hyderabad: Horticultural crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers could hold the key to revitalising the agricultural sector, according to a recent study commissioned by the Telangana government. A team of agricultural and horticultural scientists, after conducting a comprehensive district-wise study, has submitted a report highlighting the multiple benefits of promoting horticulture.
From food and nutritional security to livelihood generation, environmental conservation, and economic growth, the study identifies horticulture as a sustainable and high-yield alternative to traditional crops.
“Horticultural crops are the driving force of progressive agriculture. Their cultivation cycle is short, they fetch quicker returns and offer long-term gains,” said Babu, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department.
Key Highlights Of The Report
- Horticulture enhances food quality and security: These crops are rich in essential nutrients and support a healthier diet, contributing to public health.
- Higher profitability with simpler methods: Compared to traditional crops, horticulture involves less intensive farming techniques while delivering better net profits.
- Ideal for small farmers: A family of three can earn between ₹13,000 and ₹15,000 per month by cultivating a variety of vegetables on a small plot of land.
- Significant economic contribution: Though horticultural crops cover only 5.39% of the state’s total cultivated area, they contribute a massive 27% of the Gross Value Added (GVA) from the agriculture sector.
Government Support And Future Steps
With these findings, experts have advised the government to expand support programs for horticulture, including training, access to quality seeds, cold storage, and better market connectivity. The state is expected to formulate new policies and incentives to encourage farmers to shift to or diversify into horticultural practices.
