Horticulture Offers New Hope for Agriculture Sector In Telangana - Government Report

Hyderabad: Horticultural crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers could hold the key to revitalising the agricultural sector, according to a recent study commissioned by the Telangana government. A team of agricultural and horticultural scientists, after conducting a comprehensive district-wise study, has submitted a report highlighting the multiple benefits of promoting horticulture.

From food and nutritional security to livelihood generation, environmental conservation, and economic growth, the study identifies horticulture as a sustainable and high-yield alternative to traditional crops.

“Horticultural crops are the driving force of progressive agriculture. Their cultivation cycle is short, they fetch quicker returns and offer long-term gains,” said Babu, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department.

Key Highlights Of The Report