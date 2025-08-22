'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Srinagar: For the past three months, Javid Ahmad Khari has been patiently waiting to return to the meadows of Kashmir’s Yousmarg to earn a livelihood. But he ran out of patience after struggling to provide two square meals for his family and fodder for his horses. So he decided to march his horse to the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

Khari, A pony ride operator representing 1500 horsemen of Yousmarg, travelled on horseback all along from his home in Budgam’s mountainous Yusmarg on Thursday, covering a distance of over 50 kilometres. He left his home at 10 am and walked alongside his horse on the highly secured Gupkar Road towards Raj Bhawan at 4:30 pm.

Javid Ahmad Khari with his horse (ETV Bharat)

But he was told Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is not available there at the time.

"I wanted to show him (LG) the plight of my horse. We are fending for money to get fodder for them. The government could not understand the plight of people, but maybe they may understand the language of our animals,” he told ETV Bharat.

About 6000 pony wallahs like Khari earn a livelihood out of three popular tourist destinations in Budgam district, which include Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and Tosamaidan. But these places were among 46 destinations closed for visitors after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 25 tourists and a local pony operator.

In June, Sinha, who helms law and order in the Union Territory, ordered the reopening of 13 tourist destinations after a thorough security review of these places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Demonstration in front of Kashmir Raj Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

This was seen as a confidence-building measure after J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held cabinet meetings in Kashmir's Pahalgam and Gulmarg to boost tourist confidence. Tourists abandoned the valley after the attack, with government and stakeholders holding meetings outside Jammu and Kashmir to woo them, doing little to make a comeback.

This has forced tourism stakeholders to sit idle or eke out a livelihood by taking up alternate livelihood means. This is expected to further increase the unemployment graph in Jammu and Kashmir, which has highest unemployment rate at 6.7 percent, almost double the national average of 3.5 percent, according to the Baseline Survey Report 2024-25 under Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan), which cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24.

“I have been sitting idle at home since the closure of the tourism destination. I reached Srinagar by taking Rs 400 from my wife as I could not bear it anymore or see my fellows struggle with unemployment. We don’t have any alternative income or agricultural land. I am struggling to meet expenses for my father’s medicine or take up family responsibilities,” says Khari, who is a father of three little children and a registered tourist guide with the Kashmir Tourism department.

Demonstration in front of Kashmir Raj Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

During the summer, he would make good earnings by serving as a tourist guide to visitors to the mountains and valleys beyond Yousmarg. This would fetch him a reasonable sum sufficient to sustain the idle winter months when trekking routes are covered by snow.

“Now, we don’t have enough resources to sustain families, and if the destinations are not opened, 1500 pony ride operators with horses will make way towards Raj Bhawan. Our savings have been exhausted. Our horses are grazing in the open now. But they need fodder in winters and it costs a minimum of Rs 35,000 per one horse,” Khari added.

Alongside him was a local politician hailing from Budgam’s Doodpathri, Engineer Nazir Ahmad Yatoo, who is the general secretary of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Carrying a banner emblazoned with an appeal to LG Sinha for reopening the three tourist destinations, ‘our horses carry tourists, now they carry hunger’.

Poster of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (ETV Bharat)

Over a month ago, Yatoo staged a standalone protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Gupkar Road to press LG Sinha for reopening the closed destinations. But that could not elicit any response as the law and order falls within the domain of the LG, who ordered the closure of the tourist destinations for security precautions.

“I was moved after receiving a call from a horseman a few days ago. He wept that his horse would die of hunger and would have to abandon it in marshy lands. We wanted to meet LG to tell if you can’t listen to people, at least see the plight of the poor horse,” Yatoo said.