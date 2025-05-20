ETV Bharat / state

Horror In UP's Basti: Brutal Rape And Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl Shocks Entire Region

Basti: The brutality inflicted on a five-year-old girl in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, came to light after the postmortem report. The violence was so horrific that even the doctors, who conducted the autopsy, were disturbed while preparing the report.

According to the doctors on the postmortem panel, both of the girl's hands and one leg were broken. Signs of strangulation and a slit throat were also confirmed. Lalganj police station in-charge, Shashank Shekhar Rai, stated that five police teams have been deployed to track down the accused.

A pall of gloom descended on the village in the Lalganj area. On Sunday, the little girl had stepped out to look for her grandmother, unaware that a predator was lurking nearby to snatch away her life. She never returned alive. Her lifeless, mutilated body was later found.

According to the police, the cruelty involved suggests that the assailant did not only intend to rape, but also to torture and murder the child. The report says the monster grabbed the girl's leg and slammed her head violently. Her hands were broken, as was one leg. Multiple blows were inflicted on her abdomen, resulting in a broken rib cage. After strangling her, the attacker finally slit her throat.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan has formed five special teams to investigate the heinous rape and murder. As of now, no suspect has been identified, nor has any old enmity come to light. "Our top priority is to arrest the accused as soon as possible," said SP Abhinandan. "We are investigating from every possible angle and will leave no clue unchecked. We seek the villagers' full cooperation."