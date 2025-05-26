Four Youth Killed, Two Injured As Car Dashes Into Tree At Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Four youth were killed and two critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tree near Kheruwala on Sadulshahar Road on Monday.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged. While Wazir Singh (30), Sukhwinder Singh (21) and Balwinder Singh (18) died on the spot, Kulwinder Singh (23) succumbed during treatment at a hospital. They were residents of Chak Sohnewala, Takht Hazara and Gadarkheda villages.

Surendra Kumar (20) and Gagandeep Singh (20) were critically injured and are being treated at a hospital. The car was enroute to Hanumangarh when the mishap occurred. Former Sarpanch of Takht Hazara, Bakhtawar Singh, said the speeding car lost control while overtaking another vehicle and collided with a tree on the roadside. As soon as information on the accident was received, police reached the spot and sent the bodies of those who died on the spot for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a video of moments before the accident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen waving liquor bottles from the car's windows. It is suspected that the car was overspeeding. Police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.