Two Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Chhattisgarh

While a truck driver was killed after a trailer hit his vehicle on NH-59 at Arang in Raipur, a biker was killed at GPM.

The driver of a truck was killed after a trailer hit his vehicle on NH-59 at Arang in Raipur on Sunday. The collision was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire immediately
The truck that hit a bike at Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Raipur: The driver of a truck was killed after a trailer hit his vehicle on NH-59 at Arang in Raipur on Sunday. The collision was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire immediately.

The deceased was identified as Nishan Singh (26) of Tarn Taran in Punjab. The mishap occurred at 4 am following which traffic on the highway was disrupted. It is reported that the mishap occurred as one of the the tyres of the truck burst and both Nishan and his helper got down to fix it. During this time, a coal-laden trailer rammed into the truck. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot. The fire in both the vehicles was doused. Police are investigating the matter. Traffic on the highway was restored after the vehicles were removed from the road.

In another incident, a man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck at Gaurela Pendra Marwahi. The police took the truck driver into custody and seized the truck. The deceased was identified as Raman Pendro, a resident of Kodgar in Korba.

On Saturday, at least 10 people, all of whom were devotees from Chhattisgarh traveling to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, died after their Bolero car collided with a bus on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway. The crash, which took place around midnight, also left 19 others injured. The devotees, all from Korba, Chhattisgarh, were traveling to the Sangam for a holy dip. The bus involved in the collision also carried pilgrims from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

