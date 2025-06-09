ETV Bharat / state

Fatal Hills: Uttarakhand Too Has Reported Shillong Type Murders In Abundance

Dehradun: Even as all eyes are on the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who it is alleged was killed by her wife Sonam while they were vacationing in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, such cases have also been reported from Uttarakhand which shares similar topography and climate as that of the north-eastern state.

A large number of tourists flock Uttarakhand to have fun and spend time in the state's beautiful valleys. But amid the revelry, several crimes have been reported from the state. In the month of March this year, a case of conspiracy and betrayal shocked the nation. Former merchant navy officer Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Meerut, was persuaded by his wife Ritu Kaur for a visit to Haridwar. Sukhpal agreed and reached Haridwar with Ritu but little did he know that the latter had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him with her ex-lover Hrithik Singh.

Hrithik, who was already present in Hridwar, befriended Sukhpal and both of them sat down for a booze session. It is alleged that Hrithik made Sukhpal drink so much that he became unconscious. This was the opportunity Ritu and Hrithik had been waiting for. As Sukhpal had passed out, the two killed him by suffocating him with a pillow.

After committing the crime, both of them threw Sukhpal's body in the Ganga river. Police arrested both of them and during probe found out that Ritu and Hrithik were in a relationship for the last two years.

A similar case was reported from Haridwar on February 6 this year. A missing report of a woman was filed in Ghaziabad. Madhu Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, had divorced her husband Virendra Sharma and the court had directed the latter to pay her alimony.

It is alleged that after the divorce, Virendra tried to get close to Madhu. He took Madhu into confidence and convinced her to start a new life together. Virendra visited Haridwar and Rishikesh with Madhu. However, during the trip, Madhu went missing. During probe, police found out Virendra's trip with Madhu to Uttarakhand was a ploy to eliminate her.