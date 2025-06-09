Fatal Hills: Uttarakhand Too Has Reported Shillong Type Murders In Abundance

Dehradun: Even as all eyes are on the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who it is alleged was killed by her wife Sonam while they were vacationing in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, such cases have also been reported from Uttarakhand which shares similar topography and climate as that of the north-eastern state.
A large number of tourists flock Uttarakhand to have fun and spend time in the state's beautiful valleys. But amid the revelry, several crimes have been reported from the state. In the month of March this year, a case of conspiracy and betrayal shocked the nation. Former merchant navy officer Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Meerut, was persuaded by his wife Ritu Kaur for a visit to Haridwar. Sukhpal agreed and reached Haridwar with Ritu but little did he know that the latter had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him with her ex-lover Hrithik Singh.
Hrithik, who was already present in Hridwar, befriended Sukhpal and both of them sat down for a booze session. It is alleged that Hrithik made Sukhpal drink so much that he became unconscious. This was the opportunity Ritu and Hrithik had been waiting for. As Sukhpal had passed out, the two killed him by suffocating him with a pillow.
After committing the crime, both of them threw Sukhpal's body in the Ganga river. Police arrested both of them and during probe found out that Ritu and Hrithik were in a relationship for the last two years.
A similar case was reported from Haridwar on February 6 this year. A missing report of a woman was filed in Ghaziabad. Madhu Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, had divorced her husband Virendra Sharma and the court had directed the latter to pay her alimony.
It is alleged that after the divorce, Virendra tried to get close to Madhu. He took Madhu into confidence and convinced her to start a new life together. Virendra visited Haridwar and Rishikesh with Madhu. However, during the trip, Madhu went missing. During probe, police found out Virendra's trip with Madhu to Uttarakhand was a ploy to eliminate her.
During interrogation, Virendra said he killed Madhu as he could not pay her the alimony of Rs 6,000 per month. As per his plan, Virendra travelled with Madhu to Haridwar, where they took bath in Ganga river. After this, they visited Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples. Then he strangled his ex-wife to death with her dupatta and fled after throwing the body in a forest.
Another such heinous crime was reported from Chakrata, a famous tourist place in Dehradun district back in 2014.
On October 22, 2014, Abhijeet, a resident of Kolkata and his girlfriend from Delhi, had arrived in Uttarakhand for a trip. Both had booked a taxi to go to Chakrata. While visiting Chakrata, their phone suddenly got switched off. Their families could not contact them. In Delhi, the girl's father filed a missing report on October 29.
On October 30, Abhijeet's body was found in Naugaon in Uttarkashi district, but the girl was nowhere to be found. Around a month after the investigation began, the police caught hold of taxi driver Raju who had taken Abhijeet and his girlfriend to Chakrata.
After Raju's arrest, three more people were nabbed, including Bablu, Guddu and Kundan. As soon as the police interrogated them, they confessed to have murdered the girl.
The accused said they killed Abhijeet and his girlfriend and threw their bodies in the Yamuna river. The case was heard in a court which sentenced the accused to death. But they were acquitted by the Uttarakhand High Court over lack of evidence in 2024.