Four Killed After Hopper Collapses At Alumina Refinery In Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): At least four people were killed and several others were injured after a hopper filled with coal collapsed on them at an alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, the police said. The incident occurred around 11 am at Maa Kudargarhi Alumina Refinery in Silsila village under the Raghunathpur police chowkie, an official said.

As per preliminary information, a steel tower-mounted hopper filled with coal collapsed and fell on men working below it, he said. The police were alerted, and a team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said. "Bodies of three workers have been retrieved from the site so far, and one worker was found in a critical condition and is hospitalised," the official said.

"At least 10 people were working in the shift in which four died and some others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment. There is a possibility of more workers being buried. All of them were workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The cause of the accident is a matter of investigation, said Ankita Tiwari, tahsildar.