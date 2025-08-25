Hopes Of Locals In Uttarakhand Rest On Singtali Bridge As Alternate To Treacherous Tota Ghati

Dehradun: The hope of a large number of people of the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand rests on the construction of the Singtali bridge as an alternative to the dangerous Tota Ghati (valley) that connects Dehradun and Rishikesh with Garhwal. The people feel that apart from the connection with Garhwal, it will also open up the possibility of developing an alternate route connecting the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand.

Despite the government initiating slope stabilization in Tota Ghati (valley), it remains one of the most challenging and treacherous stretches in the Garhwal region. Located on the Badrinath National Highway 7, this valley is the lifeline connecting Dehradun and Rishikesh to Garhwal.

The challenging stretch of road in the Tota Ghati. (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat had, in a previous report, highlighted how the large cracks in the terrain make it very risky to negotiate. Following this report, the slope stabilization was undertaken.

A recent visit to the valley revealed that equipment has been installed to measure the fissures in the rocks that are glaringly visible and invite danger. The stretch continues to witness traffic snarls.

The treacherous road in the region. (ETV Bharat)

The need for an alternative route to Garhwal has been pointed out for a long time since connectivity on this Rishikesh-Badrinath highway cannot be compromised as it is of great strategic importance.

The government has recently sanctioned Rs 57 crores for the construction of the Singtali bridge, which will facilitate the building of an alternative route on the left bank of the Alaknanda River.

Senior Geologist at HNB Garhwal University, MPS Bisht, disclosed that various agencies are working in earnest to address the concerns presented by the Tota Ghati. “Work on slope cladding, rock bolting and wire mesh, etc, is underway, and it is being monitored on a daily basis along with the cracks that continue to be as wide as before,” he said while adding that data is yet to be processed to determine whether the size of these cracks has increased.

It is being claimed that the Singtali bridge will also be instrumental in bringing the two regions of Garhwal and Kumaon closer, as the distance between the two will be reduced. It will also open up the possibility of developing an alternate route to Kumaon from Rishikesh and Dehradun via Pauri.

Previously also some announcements were also made on the construction of this bridge, and the government has once again sanctioned Rs 57 crore for the purpose, raising hopes among the locals.

President of Singtali Motor Bridge Sangharsh Samiti Uday Negi and the locals have welcomed the government initiative.

“The construction of this bridge will reduce the distance between Dehradun and Rajnagar, benefiting the people directly,” he said.

