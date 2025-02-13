ETV Bharat / state

Hopefully Sajjan Kumar Will Be Ordered Death Penalty: Advocate HS Phoolka

The Rouse Avenue Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case on Wednesday and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on February 18.

Hopefully Sajjan Kumar Will Be Ordered Death Penalty: Advocate HS Phoolka
HS Phoolka (L), Sajjan Kumar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

Amritsar: Advocate HS Phoolka on Thursday paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to thank the Almighty after former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case by a Delhi court.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honoured Phoolka, who has been fighting the case against Sajjan Kumar, at the Darbar Sahib. Phoolka said even though it took 40 years, finally Sajjan Kumar has been convicted. "Hopefully the court will sentence him to death on February 18 as he is part of a very big murder case. This will heal the wounds of the Sikh community. During the prolonged trial period, witnesses have been threatened and offered huge bribes. But, finally the Sikh community, which attained martyrdom, has finally succeeded in getting justice.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court convicted Sajjan Kumar and the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on February 18. The case is related to the killings of two Sikhs, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. After completing the hearings, the court had reserved the order on January 31. The verdict is a significant development in the case that resulted in deaths of 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi.

Read more

  1. Sajjan Kumar Conviction: NCM Chairman Lalpura Hails Judiciary, PM Modi
  2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar Convicted In Saraswati Vihar Case

Amritsar: Advocate HS Phoolka on Thursday paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to thank the Almighty after former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case by a Delhi court.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honoured Phoolka, who has been fighting the case against Sajjan Kumar, at the Darbar Sahib. Phoolka said even though it took 40 years, finally Sajjan Kumar has been convicted. "Hopefully the court will sentence him to death on February 18 as he is part of a very big murder case. This will heal the wounds of the Sikh community. During the prolonged trial period, witnesses have been threatened and offered huge bribes. But, finally the Sikh community, which attained martyrdom, has finally succeeded in getting justice.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court convicted Sajjan Kumar and the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on February 18. The case is related to the killings of two Sikhs, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. After completing the hearings, the court had reserved the order on January 31. The verdict is a significant development in the case that resulted in deaths of 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi.

Read more

  1. Sajjan Kumar Conviction: NCM Chairman Lalpura Hails Judiciary, PM Modi
  2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar Convicted In Saraswati Vihar Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HS PHOOLKA1984 ANTI RIOT SIKH CASEROUSE AVENUE COURTCOURT CONVICTED SAJJAN KUMARPHOOLKA SPEAKS ON SAJJAN CONVICTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.