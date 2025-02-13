Hopefully Sajjan Kumar Will Be Ordered Death Penalty: Advocate HS Phoolka

Amritsar: Advocate HS Phoolka on Thursday paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to thank the Almighty after former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case by a Delhi court.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honoured Phoolka, who has been fighting the case against Sajjan Kumar, at the Darbar Sahib. Phoolka said even though it took 40 years, finally Sajjan Kumar has been convicted. "Hopefully the court will sentence him to death on February 18 as he is part of a very big murder case. This will heal the wounds of the Sikh community. During the prolonged trial period, witnesses have been threatened and offered huge bribes. But, finally the Sikh community, which attained martyrdom, has finally succeeded in getting justice.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court convicted Sajjan Kumar and the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on February 18. The case is related to the killings of two Sikhs, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. After completing the hearings, the court had reserved the order on January 31. The verdict is a significant development in the case that resulted in deaths of 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi.