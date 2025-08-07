Hope Statehood Is Restored To Jammu And Kashmir As Soon As Possible: CM Omar Abdullah

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the union territory should be granted statehood as soon as possible, as it was the right of the people, who have been waiting for its restoration.

Omar, while attending the second day of the Tribal Festival in Chorwan, Gurez, stated that the matter was being heard by the Supreme Court and that the government was hopeful about the restoration of statehood.

Omar Abdullah says hopeful on restoring Jammu Kashmir's statehood (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister said that the government was focusing on strengthening border tourism to support local youth and enhance the region’s economy. He said that organizing the festival was part of this initiative.

A cultural program was held as part of the event. The Chief Minister distributed certificates to self-help groups and interacted with participants.

He said that similar tourism efforts are being planned for other border areas like Tangdhar, Keran, and parts of Jammu, to promote peace and development.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had, on the eve of the sixth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, addressed rumours about the Centre granting statehood to the union territory.

“I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow,” Omar wrote in a post on X.

“Told you! Now I hope all the rumour mongers & WhatsApp University PhD holders who see a conspiracy lurking behind the sound of every plane flying & every routine troop deployment can breathe easy & give the rest of us a break from all your needless speculation,” Omar said in another post the next day.