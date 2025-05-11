Hope For Hajj Pilgrims Revived In Jammu Kashmir After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has provided major relief to Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, with hopes that flights, which were suspended amid armed confrontations, will resume soon.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed the India-Pakistan de-escalation and expressed hope that airports could now be reopened. He also hoped that the Hajj flights could resume now, saying there's a backlog of it.

“Now that we have a ceasefire, I hope the airports can be reopened quickly & civil flights can resume. We have a backlog of hajis who should have been in Medina by now. I hope the Union Government will move quickly to reopen airspace & enable us to resume Haj flights from Srinagar. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia,” he posted on X.

The relationship between India and Pakistan nosedived after terrorists killed 26 tourists in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22. After this attack, the two countries came to the brink of war after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Amid the border shelling and air strikes, the Indian government closed several airports in the country, including Srinagar, as a precautionary measure. This also resulted in the cancellation of scheduled Hajj 2025 flights.

According to officials, only one flight carrying 178 pilgrims left Srinagar for Madinah on May 4. After this, flights scheduled till May 14 were cancelled, leaving pilgrims in a state of uncertainty and anxiety. However, the ceasefire announcement between the two countries revived hope among pilgrims.

The ceasefire agreement, which was reached through United States (US) mediation, was confirmed by both governments and welcomed by leaders and citizens alike.

Dr Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi, Executive Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee, said that we are hopeful that flights will resume. “Earlier, we had proposed to take the pilgrims to other travel destinations where they could complete the formalities and fly to Jeddah. However, there has been no response from the ministry,” he said.

This year, a total of 3622 pilgrims are travelling from Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 178 could fly to Jeddah from the Srinagar embarkation point, while 480 pilgrims from the region who had chosen Delhi as their embarkation point have also reached Saudi Arabia.

However, the remaining pilgrims were left in a distressing situation given the tense situation between India and Pakistan.