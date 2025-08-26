Hope Floats For Kerala’s Strays As Crusader Welcomes Kozhikode Dog Park Plan

Kozhikode: Shaima, a lone dog welfare crusader who has been single-handedly rescuing, rehabilitating, and advocating for the welfare of stray dogs in Kerala's Kozhikode, is happy that the Kozhikode Corporation is coming forward with the idea of a dog park.

Authorities are grappling with the increasing number of stray dogs in the city. She has been constantly appealing to the authorities to prepare a plan to protect the stray dogs in the state. She welcomed the decision of the Kozhikode Corporation.

"I welcome the decision which has come at a crucial juncture. I'm ready to cooperate with ideas and suggestions," said Shaima, who is the president of the People for Animals organisation.

She continued, "Dogs should not be killed by putting them in a cage after being caught from the street." Shaima has been keeping dogs that have been injured on the street with her for the past 19 years. Saima, who had to face the objection for her keeping a good number of stray dogs with her, changed five rented houses, she said.

According to her, there was strong opposition and protest from the people around. There are 40 dogs at the house where she currently lives. "Seventy-five per cent of them have recovered from injuries. Other dogs can't even walk. It's been a year since the owner started asking to vacate the house due to complaints from locals. It's just that the locals don't attack them directly due to fear of the police and the law," she added.

Two decades of love for canines

Shaima has been a protector of stray dogs for the past two decades. She has rescued abandoned, injured dogs. She was pained seeing dogs locked up at pet shops during the Covid period and demanded the prevention of cruelty against dogs.

Shaima has been demanding for years that the government should be ready to start shelters for stray dogs in every district. According to her, instead of killing stray dogs, they should be neutered and vaccinated through the ABC or 'Animal Birth Control' scheme and protected on the streets.

She said that, along with protecting the aggressive dogs, the corporation's park managers should also take care of the injured stray dogs. "There are incidents of throwing poisoned food and killing dogs," she added. "If the authorities show good intentions, my organisation and I will support this project without any reward," she pointed out.

Speaking about the project, deputy mayor CP Musafir Ahmed said that if place is available, a dog park will be set up to house the dogs separately.

He, however, said the project is in the preliminary stage. "If the council approves, further steps will be taken quickly. The corporation's goal is to find a solution to the stray dog problem in any way," he added.

Authorities begin search for land

A suitable place is being sought for the project within or outside the city limits. The plans will be executed either by leasing the land and running it directly by the corporation or by finding private entrepreneurs who can be entrusted with the task.

The agenda for inviting expressions of interest from private enterprises to find land will be considered by the council meeting the next day. Aggressive stray dogs and sick ones may be shifted to the park. Intervention will also be made to shift dogs from places where stray dog problems are severe.

The dogs will be sterilised and facilities, including food, will be provided. The dogs will be housed at large cages in buildings and protected by high walls. Recently, the problem of stray dogs has increased, and many people have been bitten. The issue of stray dogs has even reached the Supreme Court.

The dog park is a project proposed in the 2024–25 budget. If the project becomes a reality, it will be the first dog park in the district.