Relief And Concern As Ladakh Announces Recruitment Drive For 359 Gazetted Posts

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Administration in Ladakh has launched the long-awaited recruitment drive for 359 Gazetted posts, marking the first-ever recruitment of Gazetted posts through UPSC since the formation of the Union Territory in 2019.

Out of the 359 vacancies identified across departments, 269 posts have been prioritised for referral to UPSC in the first phase. These include 125 posts of Medical Officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, 75 posts of Lecturer in School Education, 30 posts of Assistant Director in Economics and Statistics, 17 posts of Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department, 11 posts of Assistant Engineer in Public Health Engineering Department, and 11 posts of Assistant Registrar in the Cooperatives Department.

The remaining 90 posts, currently under finalisation, include positions such as Consultant, Scientific Officer (Forensic) in DNA, Biology, Serology, Document & Finger Printing, Narcotics, Chemistry and Toxicology, Law Officers, Horticulture Development Officer, Accounts Officer, and other specialised roles.

To accommodate those who may have become overage during the period and to compensate for the loss on account of no recruitment being made, one-time age relaxation of five years has been approved for recruitments to be held during 2025 and 2026. This is in addition to the standard relaxations of five years for SC/ST/ALC and up to 15 years for PwBD – SC/ST/ALC candidates, with the maximum age limit fixed at 56 years.

While the announcement brings relief to thousands of aspirants who have waited nearly six years for such an opportunity, it has also sparked concerns among local youth and political voices over issues such as domicile eligibility, the fate of non-technical posts and the lack of clarity on the recruitment process.

Phuntsog Targais, an unemployed youth from Ladakh, welcomed the newly announced recruitment drive, calling it a long-awaited and much-needed initiative. He noted that for nearly six years, not a single Gazetted post had been filled, leaving thousands of aspirants in a state of uncertainty.

“This announcement comes as a huge relief, especially for those who have been preparing and waiting for years," he said.

However, alongside relief, Targais expressed concerns shared by many youth in the region, particularly around the domicile policy. He pointed out that while the recruitment drive is promising, there is little indication that the process will be completed by 2025.