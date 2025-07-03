Relief And Concern As Ladakh Announces Recruitment Drive For 359 Gazetted Posts

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan
Leh: Administration in Ladakh has launched the long-awaited recruitment drive for 359 Gazetted posts, marking the first-ever recruitment of Gazetted posts through UPSC since the formation of the Union Territory in 2019.
Out of the 359 vacancies identified across departments, 269 posts have been prioritised for referral to UPSC in the first phase. These include 125 posts of Medical Officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, 75 posts of Lecturer in School Education, 30 posts of Assistant Director in Economics and Statistics, 17 posts of Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department, 11 posts of Assistant Engineer in Public Health Engineering Department, and 11 posts of Assistant Registrar in the Cooperatives Department.
The remaining 90 posts, currently under finalisation, include positions such as Consultant, Scientific Officer (Forensic) in DNA, Biology, Serology, Document & Finger Printing, Narcotics, Chemistry and Toxicology, Law Officers, Horticulture Development Officer, Accounts Officer, and other specialised roles.
To accommodate those who may have become overage during the period and to compensate for the loss on account of no recruitment being made, one-time age relaxation of five years has been approved for recruitments to be held during 2025 and 2026. This is in addition to the standard relaxations of five years for SC/ST/ALC and up to 15 years for PwBD – SC/ST/ALC candidates, with the maximum age limit fixed at 56 years.
While the announcement brings relief to thousands of aspirants who have waited nearly six years for such an opportunity, it has also sparked concerns among local youth and political voices over issues such as domicile eligibility, the fate of non-technical posts and the lack of clarity on the recruitment process.
Phuntsog Targais, an unemployed youth from Ladakh, welcomed the newly announced recruitment drive, calling it a long-awaited and much-needed initiative. He noted that for nearly six years, not a single Gazetted post had been filled, leaving thousands of aspirants in a state of uncertainty.
“This announcement comes as a huge relief, especially for those who have been preparing and waiting for years," he said.
However, alongside relief, Targais expressed concerns shared by many youth in the region, particularly around the domicile policy. He pointed out that while the recruitment drive is promising, there is little indication that the process will be completed by 2025.
This delay, he fears, could allow non-Ladakhi candidates to become eligible under the domicile rule, which permits those who have lived in Ladakh for seven years and completed their 10th and 12th exams locally to apply.
"If the recruitment is further delayed, it will open the door to increased competition from non-locals, making it harder for Ladakhi youth to secure posts they’ve waited years for," he said.
Despite these apprehensions, Targais emphasised that the move is a positive step, especially for candidates who have spent the last six years preparing with little hope on the horizon.
Deldan Namgyal, former Nubra MLA, said that 90 posts are still under finalisation, as the recruitment rules for them have yet to be framed. He voiced a common concern among students and job seekers that there remains a lack of clarity about the exact number of Gazetted posts that fall under the UT administration’s jurisdiction.
“According to information provided by the MHA to the Parliamentary Committee on March 14, 2025, a total of 1,275 Gazetted posts and 3,596 non-Gazetted posts were vacant in Ladakh. Out of the non-Gazetted posts, 3,172 have been filled, leaving 424 non-Gazetted and 1,275 Gazetted posts still vacant. This means a total of 1,699 posts remain unfilled in UT Ladakh,” Namgyal said.
He said that the UT administration's announcement made no mention of the pending non-technical Gazetted posts. “If non-technical Group B posts are referred to UPSC, the Commission will have to examine how the newly announced reservation policy fits within its constitutional framework, as UPSC is a constitutional body under the direct authority of the President of India," he said.
Tundup Thinlas, former President of the All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association (ALUYA), also voiced his concerns over the recruitment drive, cautioning that similar announcements in the past have failed to materialise into actual job opportunities. He pointed out that while technical posts have been mentioned, there is still no clarity on the status of non-technical civil service positions.
“We had proposed either setting up a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission or continuing with the J&K PSC, which we’re familiar with. We had also recommended that UPSC should not conduct these exams. However, the administration has now pushed all recruitment rules to be approved by UPSC," Thinlas said.
“Conducting the examination in one to two months is unrealistic, as issuing domicile certificates alone will take that much time. Everything is vague and unclear. If the government is serious, it must first finalise the cadre and decide on the recruiting body. Once the cadre is fixed, exams for non-technical posts can be conducted. Our main demand is a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission, if not, then go with JKPSC,” he said.
