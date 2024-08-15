Hooliganism, Vandalism At RG Kar Have Exceeded All Acceptable Limits: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi: After a violent mob vandalised the building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits."

In a post on X, the TMC General Secretary said that he has urged the Kolkata Commissioner of Police to identify and arrest every individual responsible for the violence in the next 24 hours.

"As a public representative, I just spoke with the Kolkata CP, urging him to ensure that every individual responsible for today's violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliation," he said.

He further stated that the demands of doctors were fair and justified and this is the minimum they should expect from the government. "The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritised," he added.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus and vandalised the protesting site, vehicles, and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

Speaking on the issue, a trainee doctor at the Medical College and Hospital, Hasan Mushtaq, who spoke to the media, said that a group of people outside the campus were raising slogans, after which they started moving inside the campus and started vandalising.

"We were to leave at 11 PM for a protest march (from the protesting site). But, there was a group of people outside the campus; they were raising the slogan 'we want justice', but they weren't moving. The mob turned angry and they were trying to enter the campus. Suddenly, they started coming and vandalising. We had already asked our female team to leave and as they left, the mob broke the barricade and entered and we had to escape to save our lives. Even though we are doing everything peacefully, they came from outside and have done this," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also lashed out at the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sending her 'goons' to the rally and carrying out the vandalism inside the campus.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition said, "Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical protest rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won't be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would mix with the crowd and carry out vandalism inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital."

Adhikari further accused the police of giving safe passage to the 'lumpens' and destroying areas containing crucial evidence. "They were given safe passage by the police, who either ran away or looked the other way so that these lumpens would enter the hospital premises and destroy areas containing crucial evidence so that it doesn't get picked up by the CBI. As they were dumb TMC hooligans they couldn't execute the plan well and revealed their identity when they vandalised the Dharna Manch of the Resident Doctors, PGTs & Internees," he said.

He also questioned why violence erupted at RG Kar hospital despite peaceful protests across the state. "Why would someone who has come to show solidarity would destroy the Epicenter of the Protests? Lastly, the protests happened peacefully across the State, why violence erupted at RG Kar only? Bengal Governor should immediately intervene. CBI Headquarters should take note of the brazen attempt by TMC to destroy evidence," he said.