Hooghly Mountaineer Scales Manaslu, Aims To Enter Guinness Book Of World Records

Kolkata: A mountaineer from Hooghly has conquered Manaslu peak in Nepal. Coming from the Hind Motors area, Shubham Chatterjee is the second mountaineer from Hooghly after Piyali Basak to achieve this feat.

At the age of 29, Shubham has conquered several mountain peaks across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe and will be going to Antarctica soon. Known as 'Mountaineer Ronnie', he is a member of Climber's Circle, which is one of the oldest clubs in Kolkata.

Aiming to get his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, Shubham has been conquering peaks in different continents. His name has already been mentioned in the World Book of Records in London for completing the expedition to the two highest peaks of Oceania in the shortest time of 49 hours. Shubham has set a goal of conquering seven peaks and seven volcanoes. He on September 28 scaled the Manaslu peak that has a height of 8163 metres above the mean sea level and is the eighth highest peak in the world.