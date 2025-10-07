Hooghly Mountaineer Scales Manaslu, Aims To Enter Guinness Book Of World Records
Shubham Chatterjee has conquered several mountain peaks across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe and will be going to Antarctica soon
Published : October 7, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Kolkata: A mountaineer from Hooghly has conquered Manaslu peak in Nepal. Coming from the Hind Motors area, Shubham Chatterjee is the second mountaineer from Hooghly after Piyali Basak to achieve this feat.
At the age of 29, Shubham has conquered several mountain peaks across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe and will be going to Antarctica soon. Known as 'Mountaineer Ronnie', he is a member of Climber's Circle, which is one of the oldest clubs in Kolkata.
Aiming to get his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, Shubham has been conquering peaks in different continents. His name has already been mentioned in the World Book of Records in London for completing the expedition to the two highest peaks of Oceania in the shortest time of 49 hours. Shubham has set a goal of conquering seven peaks and seven volcanoes. He on September 28 scaled the Manaslu peak that has a height of 8163 metres above the mean sea level and is the eighth highest peak in the world.
This task was marked by multiple dangers in the form of crevasses and avalanches. He gives credit to his team for overcoming the adverse situations. The Sherpas were responsible for installing fixed ropes and securing the mountaineering route. The feat of conquering Manaslu was achieved under the leadership of world renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja.
Shubham disclosed, "It has been a different experience. Above an altitude of 8000 meters, everything is referred to as 'Death Zone'. There are no oxygen or other facilities there. It felt great to be without oxygen. There were crevasses and seracs to be negotiated every 30 minutes. It was scary at night. I was overwhelmed by an avalanche."
"Mountaineering is not that difficult for me. In 2024, I took the challenge to conquer seven peaks of different countries. I will become the youngest and fastest mountaineer in the world. Five mountaineering expeditions have already been done and only two are left. I hope that all my targets will be achieved in 2026," he added. He wants to conquer two peaks in Antarctica.
Among the mountains scaled by him are Mount Kilimanjaro, Friendship Peak, Mount Elbers, Mount Gilboa, Mount Wilhelm, Carstensz Pyramid, Ojos del Salado and Pico de Orizaba. His next targets are Mount Vinson Massif and Mount Sidley, Aconcagua and Denali. He wants to complete his journey by conquering Mount Everest.
