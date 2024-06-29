Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act Amendment Enhances Punishment To Life Imprisonment And Rs 10 Lakh Fine

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted a Bill amending 'The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937', enhancing the punishment of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.
The amendment comes in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 65 lives in the north Tamil Nadu district, with the latest death taking place on Friday.
The Bill was tabled by S Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, who also holds the charge of Excise and Prohibition. The amended act also empowers the Prohibition Officer or the Investigating Officer to banish an individual involved and convicted in the offences under the law to be removed from the said area, through the jurisdictional court.
Objects And Reasons
Muthusamy, in the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, said "The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 (Tamil Nadu Act X of 1937) provides for various punishments for the offences such as import, export, transport, possession, manufacture, bottling and consumption of liquor, in violation of the provisions of the said Act and the rules made thereunder."
The Minister said the amendment is mooted as the punishments provided for in the existing laws were not sufficient. "It is considered that the punishments provided in the said Act for some of the heinous crimes, especially for the offences of manufacture, possession and selling of illicit liquor, which are injurious to the human life, are not sufficient to eliminate such crimes and to deter the offenders habitually indulging in such crimes," he said.
The Minister added that it was "expedient to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state." He noted that the punishments for "the offences relating to prohibited liquors such as denatured spirits and methanol, which are often admixed with illicit liquor, have to be substantially increased." The Minister said the revision will have "a strong deterrent effect on the bootleggers who are habitually engaged in the manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquors which often results in loss of precious human life."
Enhancement Of Punishment, Fine
The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, will come into force on such date as notified by the government. The amendment substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7 and 11 of the Act.