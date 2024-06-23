Hooch Tragedy: Children of Couple Who Died in Incident Torn Apart in Grief; Say Dreams Shattered

Chennai: The Hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, in which the death toll rose to 56 on Sunday, June 23, after people consumed methanol-mixed poisonous illicit liquor on June 19, has not only exposed the sale of the illicit liquor in the state, but also squashed the dreams and aspirations of several whose kins lost their lives in this heartrending case.

ETV Bharat reporter, Ravichandran visited Karunapuram and spoke to children of a couple who died in the tragedy. Suresh and Vadivukkarasi are survived by three children who are yet to come to terms with the deaths and have been mourning heavily, crying all day in pain.

The oldest among the three siblings is the 16-year-old daughter, who dreams of becoming an engineer. She could not gather herself to speak about the incident, with tears rolling down her cheeks. "My father Suresh, a daily wager lost his right hand in an accident a few years ago. Since then, he has been consuming alcohol frequently.

However, my mother Vadivukkarasi, never consumed liquour in her life. On the day of the incident, my father had bought two packets of liquor, drank one and poured the other in a tumbler (glass).

Meanwhile, he left to attend my grandmother's phone when my mother drank the liquid from the glass, thinking it to be ajjwain water as her stomach was aching since morning. Eventually, we lost both of them," she added.

The devastated teenager told, with the last ray of hope in her eyes, that the government has promised to cover her education fees along with that of her brothers, who study in standard IX and X respectively. The girl, through ETV Bharat's reportage, also made a plea to the government to build a permanent house for them.

Actor Kamal Haasan, the leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, met the victims of the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy on Sunday and stated that drinking should be an occasional habit. He asked the government to establish mental health facilities where victims might receive counseling.

“These victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit, and they have been careless. They have to be careful. They have to take care of their health,” said Haasan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 each has been announced for the persons undergoing treatment.

The Madras High Court on Friday, June 21, demanded that the state government explains how tragedy took place despite 22 deaths reported due to consumption of spurious liquor at Marakkanam in Villupuram district and in Chengalpattu district last year.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress, along with other members of the INDIA bloc, came under heavy fire on Sunday from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their lack of response to the tragedy.

To address the matter, the BJP called a press conference where BJP MP Sambit Patra attacked the Congress leadership and mocked Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi in particular for their lack of response to the matter.