ETV Bharat / state

Hooch Tragedy: Annamalai Sends Defamation Notice To DMK Leader, Seeks Rs One Crore In Damages

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday sent a legal notice to DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi through his lawyer and demanded Rs one crore for allegedly "spreading slanderous, false propaganda" against him regarding the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

a
The Damage Money To Be Used For De-addiction Centre In Kallakurichi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday demanded Rs one crore from a senior DMK leader for "spreading slanderous, false propaganda" against him vis-a-vis the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, that has left nearly 60 persons dead, and said the money will be used to construct a de-addiction centre in the affected locality in the northern district.

A legal notice to DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi was sent by Annamalai's advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj and the BJP leader shared a copy of it on his 'X' handle.

"Here's the copy of the defamation notice sent today to the Organisation Secretary of DMK, Thiru RS Bharathi, for spreading slanderous, false propaganda aimed at me to divert the attention from the misgovernance of the DMK, which led to the death of over 60 people in Kallakurichi."

"We have sought Rs 1 Crore in damages, which will be used to construct & operate a deaddiction centre in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi," the BJP leader added.

Among others, the notice said Bharathi held BJP "liable" for the tragedy and that "they have done it." It also charged Bharathi with making some direct accusations against Annamalai which were "false, concocted and incorrect" which had lowered the saffron party leader's dignity.

Kanagaraj said his client calls upon Bharathi to tender an unconditional apology within three days of receiving the legal notice. Annamalai also demanded Rs one crore in damages.

Read More:

  1. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 63; NCW Member Khushbu Sunder Visits Spot
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 43 Women Lost Their Husbands

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday demanded Rs one crore from a senior DMK leader for "spreading slanderous, false propaganda" against him vis-a-vis the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, that has left nearly 60 persons dead, and said the money will be used to construct a de-addiction centre in the affected locality in the northern district.

A legal notice to DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi was sent by Annamalai's advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj and the BJP leader shared a copy of it on his 'X' handle.

"Here's the copy of the defamation notice sent today to the Organisation Secretary of DMK, Thiru RS Bharathi, for spreading slanderous, false propaganda aimed at me to divert the attention from the misgovernance of the DMK, which led to the death of over 60 people in Kallakurichi."

"We have sought Rs 1 Crore in damages, which will be used to construct & operate a deaddiction centre in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi," the BJP leader added.

Among others, the notice said Bharathi held BJP "liable" for the tragedy and that "they have done it." It also charged Bharathi with making some direct accusations against Annamalai which were "false, concocted and incorrect" which had lowered the saffron party leader's dignity.

Kanagaraj said his client calls upon Bharathi to tender an unconditional apology within three days of receiving the legal notice. Annamalai also demanded Rs one crore in damages.

Read More:

  1. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 63; NCW Member Khushbu Sunder Visits Spot
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 43 Women Lost Their Husbands

TAGGED:

ANNAMALAIHOOCH TRAGEDY ANNAMALAIDMK LEADERHOOCH TRAGEDY TAMIL NADUANNAMALAI SENDS DEFAMATION NOTICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.