Hooch Tragedy: 4 Die Due to Consumption of Liquor in Punjab Finance Minister's Constituency Dirba

4 Die Due to Consumption of Liquor in Punjab Finance Minister's Constituency Dirba.

The four deceased were identified as Bhola Singh (50), Nirmal Singh (42), Preet Singh (42), and Jagjit Singh (30), who died after consuming intoxicating liquor in Dirba on Wednesday.

Sangrur(Punjab): Four people died after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba, the assembly constituency of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, on Wednesday.

The four deceased have been identified as Bhola Singh (50), Nirmal Singh (42), Preet Singh (42), and Jagjit Singh (30), belonging to a Dalit family, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, two people are admitted to the government hospital after consuming the poisonous liquor. According to sources, the victims are not in a state to convey their statement, but their relatives suspected that the incident took place due to drinking poisonous liquor.

However, soon after the incident, the police of Didba police station immediately reached the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for a post-mortem. The police team also confirmed that the case is underway.

