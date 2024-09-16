ETV Bharat / state

Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Future: Hyderabad Liberation Day 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Liberation Day is celebrated on 17 September to mark the day in 1948 when the region of Hyderabad was liberated from the rule of the Nizams and annexed into the Union of India.

Hyderabad was a big Indian state ruled by the Nizams, who recognized British authority. The seventh Nizam, Mir Usman Ali, was the wealthiest person in the world. Hyderabad was one of the final states to join India after independence, important for its size and location.

The fight for independence by Hyderabad State was a significant part of our country's journey towards freedom. Celebrating the day is a way to honour the efforts of those involved in the Hyderabad Liberation Movement.

Hyderabad Liberation Day 2024:

Early in this year(2024), The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ every year on September 17. The day will be celebrated to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad on this day.

In the last few years, the Narendra Modi government has held events on September 17 every year to mark ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the event in the past.

The Union Ministry of Culture plans to host Hyderabad Liberation Day events at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on September 17 to honour India's 1948 annexation of Hyderabad. A military parade featuring the national flag hoisting will be followed by cultural programs showcasing the city's historic struggle. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will serve as the guest of honour.

History: