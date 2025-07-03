Srinagar: Ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration, a delegation of military veterans and Veer Naris (war widows) visited the Chinar Corps in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, setting the tone for the solemn but proud celebrations. The visit was initiated by Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad. It will be followed by a visit to Drass and Kargil as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025.

Honouring the valour of heroes of Kargil, who defended the borders in 1999, the journey by the delegation pays tribute to them and reinforces the spirit of patriotism and enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the nation they serve, according to a Srinagar-based PRO Defence.

Honouring Kargil Heroes: Veterans And Veer Naris Visit Chinar Corps Ahead Of 26th Vijay Diwas (Indian Army)

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is an opportunity for us to rededicate ourselves to intrepid leadership, grit, selflessness and sacrifice rendered by the Indian Army in the rarefied heights of Kargil, while evicting devious Pakistani aggressors and defending the sovereignty of our motherland during the Kargil War of 1999,” the PRO said in a statement.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is hence just not a date for remembrance but also a day for celebration of patriotism, valour and our nation's resolve. This year, we shall celebrate the 26th anniversary of our victory by hosting solemn events at Srinagar, Drass and Kargil,” the spokesperson said.

The team of our valiant veterans and Veer Naris was led by Rear Admiral Rajvir Singh (Retd), who held the prestigious appointment of Principal of the Indian Naval Academy before superannuation, and arrived at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, on Tuesday.

The delegation paid obeisance and tribute at the Chinar War Memorial, visited the ‘Ibadat-e-Shahadat’ museum and took a walk through the rich heritage & culture of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the history of valour of the Indian Army & Chinar Corps towards vanquishing our enemy and in establishing peace in the Kashmir Valley, per the statement.

The team interacted with the Chinar Corps Commander and discussed the role of ex-servicemen in collaborating with the Kashmiri society towards nation building, it said.

The Corps Commander lauded the energy, spirit and camaraderie of the Veterans and the Kargil Bravehearts, which epitomise the motto of "Naam Namak aur Nishaan" and highlight the fact that "Once a Soldier Always a Soldier", the statement added.