Honour Killing: Chased by Younger Brother, Telangana Woman Constable Murdered On The Road

Ibrahimpatnam: In a gruesome incident of honour killing, a female constable was brutally murdered by her younger brother in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district of Telangana. The incident happened when Nagamani was on her way to duty on the road between Rayapolu and Endlaguda.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) Satyanarayana, the cop, who was posted at the Hayathnagar police station, had recently remarried. Her inter-caste marriage after her divorce with her first husband allegedly angered her family members. According to them, she married her long-time love, Srikanth, last month.

On Monday morning, while Nagamani was returning from her native village Rayapolu, her younger brother, unable to accept her second marriage, followed her, hit her driving a car, and attacked her with a machete. Nagamani succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Love affair

Srikanth, Nagamani’s husband, revealed that they had been in love for eight years and married on November 1 at the Yadagirigutta temple. He supported Nagamani in becoming a constable, a job she got in 2021.

Speaking to the media, a devastated Srikanth said, "We had reported threats to the police, fearing for her safety. Her family members had earlier openly threatened to take her life. On Monday, before she left Rayapolu, Nagamani called me, saying her younger brother was chasing her. Minutes later, she was killed."

In-Law's Family Members Protest

Following the murder, Srikanth’s family staged a protest outside the Ibrahimpatnam police station, accusing authorities of negligence despite prior complaints about threats on Nagamani's life. The family blocked the road, demanding justice and swift action against the perpetrators.

The police confirmed that the attack stemmed from family's opposition to Nagamani’s inter-caste marriage. "The accused, her younger brother, has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him. The weapon used in the murder has been recovered," said CI Satyanarayana.