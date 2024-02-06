Honour Killing in UP: Woman, 21, Burnt After Being Murdered by Maternal Uncle and Aunt in Meerut

Meerut: In a shocking incident of honor killing reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly burnt by her maternal uncle and his wife for being in relationship with a man in Meerut district of the state, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused duo while further investigation into the case is going on.

The murder came to light after the half-burnt body of the woman was found in Chhilora village under Bhavanpur police station area in the district on Monday. A police official said that the body of the woman was found half burnt in a pile of cow dung cakes in the village. After receiving the information, a team of police along with a forensic team rushed to the spot to probe the suspected murder.

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur said that in the subsequent police probe, the investigators zeroed in on the maternal uncle and aunt for having committed the murder and arrested both of them. The arrested accused told police during investigation that they were angry with the woman's love affair. They first murdered her in the house, then put her body in a heap of cow dung cakes outside the village and burnt it late on Sunday night, they told the police.

SP Dehat said that the accused, residents of Chhilora, had gone to the woman's village and brought her with them to Chhilora. During interrogation, the victim's maternal uncle told police that they tried to convince the woman to break up with the youth, but she did not listen. Later, the accused duo killed the woman inside the house and set her body ablaze on a pile of cow dung cakes.

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur said that accused Sonu and his wife Poonam have been arrested by the police while further investigation is going on in the case.