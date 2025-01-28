ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man 'Bludgeoned To Death After Inter-Caste Marriage With Friend's Sister', Police Probe Underway

Suryapet: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Musi canal at Pillalamarri in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Monday. The victim's father alleged that his son was murdered by his wife's family who were constantly opposing their inter-caste marriage.

As per reports, the victim, Vadlakonda Krishna, a resident of Pillalamarri in Suryapet district, had been in a relationship with Bhargavi, the younger sister of his friend Kotla Naveen who belonged to the Goud caste in Telangana. Police said that Naveen often brought Krishna home, and eventually he fell in love with Naveen’s sister Bhargavi. After almost three years of their relationship, Krishna and Bhargavi tied the knot in August 2024 and lived together in Suryapet, despite strong opposition from Bhargavi's family members.

However, the marriage triggered tension and clashes between both the families, so much so that Bhargavi's brother Naveen wanted to finish Krishna, police said.

As per the complaint lodged by family of deceased, on Sunday evening, Krishna received a call from one of his acquaintances Bairu Mahesh, asking him to meet to resolve some dispute. Mahesh then allegedly took Krishna to his farm and brutally attacked him. When Krishna did not return home, a desperate Bhargavi dialed Mahesh who informed her that Krishna was busy and would return home after ten minutes.

Next morning, Krishna's body was recovered from near a canal on the outskirts of the village. The body had serious injuries on the head, injury marks around the neck and other places which suggested that he was brutally attacked.