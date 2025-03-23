BJP Seeks Cancellation Of Yo Yo Honey Singh's Concert In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chandigarh and Punjab BJP leaders have urged the administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria to cancel the concert of Yo Yo Honey Singh here on Sunday.

The leaders said the concert coincides with the day when freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged. The day is also observed as Martyrs' Day. As per reports, preparations for the concert are going on at the rally ground of Sector 25 for the last 15 days. Apart from Tricity, people from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal are slated to participate in the concert. However, the BJP leaders said the concert should be cancelled in memory of the martyrs. Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma the administrator has been urged to cancel the concert.

On the other hand, the Chandigarh administration has made elaborate arrangements for the concert. CCTV cameras have been installed at various places in the city. Along with this, Chandigarh Police is monitoring the ticket counter. Earlier, the police and administration had come under fire for the chaos during a concert of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh in Chandigarh. Keeping this in view, an advisory was issued by Chandigarh Traffic Police a day earlier stating that all routes leading to Sector 25 will be closed.

Chandigarh Police said security has been tightened on all roads leading to Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg. Apart from this, strict orders have been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh regarding security. Senior officers of Chandigarh Police also inspected the rally ground a day earlier. Parking arrangements for people attending the concert have been made at Sitara Sector 43 and Sector 9, 10 and 11 due to lack of space at Sector 25 Rally Ground. Apart from this, arrangements have been made at the multi-level parking at Sector 17.