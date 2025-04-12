24 Candidates, Appearing For Jail Guard Exam, Injured In Bee Attack in Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi: At least 24 youth, appearing for jail guard direct examination at Sarvodaya TT College, five km from Bundi city, were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Saturday.

The condition of a candidate identified as Sonia Gurjar (21), who was injured in the incident, is stated to be critical. She has been admitted to the ICU of the district hospital. The candidates were waiting to enter the examination halls in the college when they were attacked by the bees. Sonia, a resident of Lileda Vyasan, said she was standing outside the centre alongwith other candidates when at around 9 am, a swarm of bees swarmed upon them. "At that time 25 to 28 candidates were present at the spot. All of them were stung by the bees," she said.

After the attack, Sonia along with several other candidates entered the examination centre. However, she fainted while appearing the examination. She had answered 20 questions by then. Sonia was rushed to the district hospital with swollen mouth. She was unable to open her eyes due to swelling. Her father Hariprakash Gurjar said she has been admitted to the ICU where her condition is stated to be stable.

On being informed, officials of Bundi administration including Additional District Collector Sudarshan Singh Tomar, Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma and Sadar Police Station in-charge Ramesh Arya rushed to the spot. A team of medical professionals treated the injured candidates at the centre after which they appeared the examination.