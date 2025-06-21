11-Year-Old Boy Raped And Murdered In UP's Aligarh, One Held

Aligarh: A 11-year-old boy, missing since June 17, was raped and murdered by a youth in a village under Iglas police station in Aligarh, said police.

Police said the accused burnt the victim's body and sprinkled salt on it before burying it in a farm. The victim's skeletal remains were recovered by police based on information given by the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said while more details will emerge after the postmortem reported is received, it is suspected to be a case of unnatural intercourse and murder. Initial probe suggests the accused had lured the boy to a farm where he fed him intoxicants. After the victim became unconscious, the accused raped him before killing him by strangulation.

After killing the boy, the accused poured body on the body to burn it. He then sprinkled salt on the body and buried it so that it rots quickly. Police said the accused is homosexual and was a friend of the victim's elder brother. As the victim's family were aware of the accused's sexual orientation, they had sent him to Noida.

The victim had returned to the village recently only to fall prey to the accused. SP (Rural) Amrit Jain said three teams were formed to investigate the case. "After the accused was detained, he broke down and confessed to the crime," he said, adding rape of the victim can be confirmed only after the postmortem report is received. "Investigation is being conducted from all angles," the SP said.