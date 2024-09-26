Homestays To Come Up Near Indo-China Border In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Six homestays are being constructed in the Jadung village near the India-China international border.

The project is being executed by the state tourism department and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and around Rs 3.5 crore has been approved for it. In the second phase, 17 homestays will be constructed here.

Jadung villagers to be resettled: Under the Vibrant Village Scheme of the Central government, an exercise has been initiated to resettle the villagers located on the international border. Preparations are underway to resettle people of Jadung and Nelang villages, who were evacuated in Uttarkashi district during the 1962 India-China war. These villagers were settled in Bagori village near Harshil and during winters, they live in Veerpur village of Dunda development block.

Homestays built under the Vibrant Village Scheme: Under the Centre's Vibrant Village Scheme, officials and employees of the tourism department, GMVN and revenue department surveyed this village last month. They had sought permission from the forest department and the district administration. After which, construction work of six homestays was started in the first phase. The footpaths are to be paved with tiles and view points will be constructed at three places.

17 homestays to be built next: After completing the six homestays, a total of 17 homestays will be constructed in the second phase. GMVN junior engineer Sachin Rawat said that the construction work of the first phase has been started in Jadung village.

Trekking from Jadung to Janaktal along the border: Jadung village will be turned into a tourist destination within a year. The 10-km long Janaktal trek in the area will be a major attraction amid the wonderful natural views. Uttarkashi district administration and Gangotri National Park are coming up with the trekking track to Janaktal.

Proposal to shift the Inner Line: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht has sent a proposal to the Central government to shift the Inner Line to this area. Preparations are on to open Janaktal, located 10 km away from Jadung village, for trekking. Officials have already conducted a joint inspection for opening this trek.