ETV Bharat / state

Homestays To Come Up Near Indo-China Border In Uttarkashi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Work is underway to set up six homestays near the India-China international border in Jadung village, which was vacated during the 1962 war, and 17 more such accommodations will come up in the second phase. Three view points and a 10-km long trekking stretch from the village to Janaktal will be introduced for tourists.

Homestays To Come Up Near Indo-China Border In Uttarkashi
Homestays near Indo-China border (ETV Bharat Photo)

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Six homestays are being constructed in the Jadung village near the India-China international border.

The project is being executed by the state tourism department and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and around Rs 3.5 crore has been approved for it. In the second phase, 17 homestays will be constructed here.

Jadung villagers to be resettled: Under the Vibrant Village Scheme of the Central government, an exercise has been initiated to resettle the villagers located on the international border. Preparations are underway to resettle people of Jadung and Nelang villages, who were evacuated in Uttarkashi district during the 1962 India-China war. These villagers were settled in Bagori village near Harshil and during winters, they live in Veerpur village of Dunda development block.

Homestays built under the Vibrant Village Scheme: Under the Centre's Vibrant Village Scheme, officials and employees of the tourism department, GMVN and revenue department surveyed this village last month. They had sought permission from the forest department and the district administration. After which, construction work of six homestays was started in the first phase. The footpaths are to be paved with tiles and view points will be constructed at three places.

17 homestays to be built next: After completing the six homestays, a total of 17 homestays will be constructed in the second phase. GMVN junior engineer Sachin Rawat said that the construction work of the first phase has been started in Jadung village.

Trekking from Jadung to Janaktal along the border: Jadung village will be turned into a tourist destination within a year. The 10-km long Janaktal trek in the area will be a major attraction amid the wonderful natural views. Uttarkashi district administration and Gangotri National Park are coming up with the trekking track to Janaktal.

Proposal to shift the Inner Line: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht has sent a proposal to the Central government to shift the Inner Line to this area. Preparations are on to open Janaktal, located 10 km away from Jadung village, for trekking. Officials have already conducted a joint inspection for opening this trek.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand: Glacier Slides Down in Pithoragarh, Road to Indo- China Border Affected
  2. Uttarakhand: Gatrang Gali Opens for Tourists

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Six homestays are being constructed in the Jadung village near the India-China international border.

The project is being executed by the state tourism department and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and around Rs 3.5 crore has been approved for it. In the second phase, 17 homestays will be constructed here.

Jadung villagers to be resettled: Under the Vibrant Village Scheme of the Central government, an exercise has been initiated to resettle the villagers located on the international border. Preparations are underway to resettle people of Jadung and Nelang villages, who were evacuated in Uttarkashi district during the 1962 India-China war. These villagers were settled in Bagori village near Harshil and during winters, they live in Veerpur village of Dunda development block.

Homestays built under the Vibrant Village Scheme: Under the Centre's Vibrant Village Scheme, officials and employees of the tourism department, GMVN and revenue department surveyed this village last month. They had sought permission from the forest department and the district administration. After which, construction work of six homestays was started in the first phase. The footpaths are to be paved with tiles and view points will be constructed at three places.

17 homestays to be built next: After completing the six homestays, a total of 17 homestays will be constructed in the second phase. GMVN junior engineer Sachin Rawat said that the construction work of the first phase has been started in Jadung village.

Trekking from Jadung to Janaktal along the border: Jadung village will be turned into a tourist destination within a year. The 10-km long Janaktal trek in the area will be a major attraction amid the wonderful natural views. Uttarkashi district administration and Gangotri National Park are coming up with the trekking track to Janaktal.

Proposal to shift the Inner Line: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht has sent a proposal to the Central government to shift the Inner Line to this area. Preparations are on to open Janaktal, located 10 km away from Jadung village, for trekking. Officials have already conducted a joint inspection for opening this trek.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand: Glacier Slides Down in Pithoragarh, Road to Indo- China Border Affected
  2. Uttarakhand: Gatrang Gali Opens for Tourists

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOMESTAYS NEAR INDIA CHINA BORDERHOMESTAYSINDO CHINA BORDERHOMESTAYS NEAR INDO CHINA BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.