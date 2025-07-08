ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 10 Injured In Homestay Wall Collapse Near Bageshwar Dham In MP

Chhatarpur: A woman was killed and 10 other persons were injured when the wall of a homestay collapsed near Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district early on Tuesday, an official said.

Three of the injured persons were reported to be critical, he said. The wall of the homestay located in Gada village collapsed due to heavy rain at night. A woman, identified as Anita Devi (40), died, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti said. Ten other persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.

Earlier on July 5, a culvert on a state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram had collapsed following the heavy rainfall over the past few days in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The culvert was built over the Sukhchain River near Bandesur village in Gadarwara subdivision of Narsinghpur district.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Gadarwara) Ratnesh Mishra had said, "Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this culvert has been damaged, and it has collapsed into the ground. As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) gave the information to NHAI and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the repair work." He added that the administration had taken immediate steps to divert traffic and ensure public safety.