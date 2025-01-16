Homeowner's Humorous Note To Thieves Captures Attention Online

Hyderabad: A homeowner's humorous yet clever approach to keeping burglars at bay has recently gone viral, catching the attention of social media users.

Before leaving for their hometown to celebrate Sankranti, the homeowner left a handwritten note on their front door in Telugu, that read, "We are going to town for Sankranti. We are taking money and jewellery. Do not come to my house. This is your well-wisher."

The unexpected message quickly spread across various media platforms, with many users applauding the homeowner's wit and honour. The note, which seemingly addresses potential thieves directly, has become a source of amusement for many.

It is common for urban residents to travel to their hometowns during festivals, leaving their homes vulnerable to burglary. However, this unique tactic has struck a chord with social media users, who appreciate the homeowner's bold and humorous attempt to deter crime. The note's lighthearted approach to a serious concern has sparked discussion online, with many joking about how it serves as a direct 'warning' to burglars.

While the note has provided comic relief, it also highlights the ongoing issue of home security during travel. Experts advise homeowners to take additional precautions, such as informing neighbours or installing security systems, to ensure their properties remain safe while they are away.