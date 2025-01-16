ETV Bharat / state

Homeowner's Humorous Note To Thieves Captures Attention Online

A homeowner's witty note warning potential thieves during their Sankranti trip amuses social media users.

A homeowner's witty note warning potential thieves during their Sankranti trip amuses social media users.
Homeowner's note for potential thieves in Telugu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Hyderabad: A homeowner's humorous yet clever approach to keeping burglars at bay has recently gone viral, catching the attention of social media users.

Before leaving for their hometown to celebrate Sankranti, the homeowner left a handwritten note on their front door in Telugu, that read, "We are going to town for Sankranti. We are taking money and jewellery. Do not come to my house. This is your well-wisher."

The unexpected message quickly spread across various media platforms, with many users applauding the homeowner's wit and honour. The note, which seemingly addresses potential thieves directly, has become a source of amusement for many.

It is common for urban residents to travel to their hometowns during festivals, leaving their homes vulnerable to burglary. However, this unique tactic has struck a chord with social media users, who appreciate the homeowner's bold and humorous attempt to deter crime. The note's lighthearted approach to a serious concern has sparked discussion online, with many joking about how it serves as a direct 'warning' to burglars.

While the note has provided comic relief, it also highlights the ongoing issue of home security during travel. Experts advise homeowners to take additional precautions, such as informing neighbours or installing security systems, to ensure their properties remain safe while they are away.

Hyderabad: A homeowner's humorous yet clever approach to keeping burglars at bay has recently gone viral, catching the attention of social media users.

Before leaving for their hometown to celebrate Sankranti, the homeowner left a handwritten note on their front door in Telugu, that read, "We are going to town for Sankranti. We are taking money and jewellery. Do not come to my house. This is your well-wisher."

The unexpected message quickly spread across various media platforms, with many users applauding the homeowner's wit and honour. The note, which seemingly addresses potential thieves directly, has become a source of amusement for many.

It is common for urban residents to travel to their hometowns during festivals, leaving their homes vulnerable to burglary. However, this unique tactic has struck a chord with social media users, who appreciate the homeowner's bold and humorous attempt to deter crime. The note's lighthearted approach to a serious concern has sparked discussion online, with many joking about how it serves as a direct 'warning' to burglars.

While the note has provided comic relief, it also highlights the ongoing issue of home security during travel. Experts advise homeowners to take additional precautions, such as informing neighbours or installing security systems, to ensure their properties remain safe while they are away.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THEFT DURING SANKRANTINOTE TO THIEVESHOMEOWNER NOTE TO THIEVES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.