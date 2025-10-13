ETV Bharat / state

Home Sweet Home: Andhra NRIs Return To Roots, Turning Entrepreneurs With Pelican Valley IT Park

Amaravati: A group of IT and financial experts, who left Andhra Pradesh for the US two decades ago, are now returning to their roots to create opportunities for the next generation. They will provide skill training and employment opportunities to unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.

About 20 expatriates are investing their own funds to develop an IT park named ‘Pelican Valley’ near Doravarisatram in Tirupati district. Initially, 20 acres have been purchased, with plans to expand to 50 acres in two phases.

The project, expected to commence in 2026, will have a walk-to-work design and world-class infrastructure. Project MD MV Rao confirmed that applications have been submitted to the relevant departments for necessary permissions.

Project promoter Vani Kunishetti, who runs Effexsoft in the US and serves as treasurer of the Telugu Kala Samithi in New Jersey, said the park was named ‘Pelican Valley’ because of its proximity to the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary.

Every year, about 2.5 lakh engineering graduates enter the job market in Andhra Pradesh. Many struggle due to limited English proficiency and communication skills, restricting their employment opportunities. The NRIs aim to bridge this gap by creating a world-class ecosystem for technology, innovation, and employment, using their own resources.

Their vision is to enhance youth skills and offer employment aligned with industrial requirements, including bringing projects from US-based companies to provide local opportunities.

Online training initiative