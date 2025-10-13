Home Sweet Home: Andhra NRIs Return To Roots, Turning Entrepreneurs With Pelican Valley IT Park
The project, expected to commence in 2026, will have a walk-to-work design and world-class infrastructure.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Amaravati: A group of IT and financial experts, who left Andhra Pradesh for the US two decades ago, are now returning to their roots to create opportunities for the next generation. They will provide skill training and employment opportunities to unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.
About 20 expatriates are investing their own funds to develop an IT park named ‘Pelican Valley’ near Doravarisatram in Tirupati district. Initially, 20 acres have been purchased, with plans to expand to 50 acres in two phases.
The project, expected to commence in 2026, will have a walk-to-work design and world-class infrastructure. Project MD MV Rao confirmed that applications have been submitted to the relevant departments for necessary permissions.
Project promoter Vani Kunishetti, who runs Effexsoft in the US and serves as treasurer of the Telugu Kala Samithi in New Jersey, said the park was named ‘Pelican Valley’ because of its proximity to the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary.
Every year, about 2.5 lakh engineering graduates enter the job market in Andhra Pradesh. Many struggle due to limited English proficiency and communication skills, restricting their employment opportunities. The NRIs aim to bridge this gap by creating a world-class ecosystem for technology, innovation, and employment, using their own resources.
Their vision is to enhance youth skills and offer employment aligned with industrial requirements, including bringing projects from US-based companies to provide local opportunities.
Online training initiative
Even before the IT park is operational, the team has launched online training programmes. Youth applicants undergo a 100-question psychometric assessment conducted by a third party for Rs 1,000.
Based on results, experts train candidates in interview skills and provide certification. After placement, a course fee of Rs. 1.80 lakh in instalments is collected.
The training curriculum is designed by a team of over 100 experts, including professionals from America and Chennai. The initiative aims to reduce costs and provide convenience for students unable to travel to metropolitan cities.
They are looking to provide urban-level opportunities in a non-metropolitan environment, reduce commuting time, costs, and work stress and promote work-life balance.
Besides, they want to upskill local youth to compete with metro city graduates, increase earning potential through expert-led training, transform engineering graduates into job-ready professionals with placement guarantees.
The trainers will impart soft skills for personal and professional development. There will be campus recruitment drives. The NRIs hope to create a sustainable employment ecosystem, nurturing talent and transforming the Tirupati district into a hub for IT innovation.
Read more