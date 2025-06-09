Home Ministry Meeting Over Extension Of SoO Agreement With Kuki Groups Remain Inconclusive

New Delhi: A crucial meeting over extension of Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement between the central government and armed Kuki SoO groups in New Delhi on Monday remained inconclusive with both the sides deciding to sit for another round of talks next week.
The meeting was chaired by AK Mishra, advisor in the Union Home Ministry for Northeast. Leaders of KNO/KNA and UPF-umbrella bodies of SoO Kuki groups were present in the meeting.
“Yes, we had a meeting with the Home Ministry representatives. The meeting will be resumed in a week’s time,” said a senior Kuki SoO group member to ETV Bharat after the meeting.
Although the meeting was centred around extension of SoO agreement, the Home Ministry official attending the meeting raised several issues over violation of ground rules of the agreement with the Kuki SoO groups.
“The issue of extension of Suspension of Operation agreement will take time as there were several complaints against the Kuki SoO groups regarding violation of ground rules of the agreement,” said a senior government official to this correspondent.
The meeting took place in the national capital after a long time as the SoO agreement between the government and Kuki SoO groups was long pending.
The SoO agreement with 25 Kuki armed groups was last extended for a year until February 29, 2024.
Several civil society organisations from Manipur, mainly from the Meetei community have been demanding the central government to abrogate the SoO agreement, especially after the violent conflict broke out on May 3, 2023.
As per the SoO agreement, cadres of the militant groups need to stay in designated camps. However, civil society groups from Manipur kept accusing the Kuki SoO groups for their involvement in Manipur violence.
“The Kuki SoO groups were the main instigator of the violence in Manipur that witnessed the death of more than 260 civilians, 30 missing and rendered more than 80000 people homeless,” said Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) convenor Dr Seram Rojesh. He alleged that the members of the Kuki SoO groups got active support from the central government in continuing the violence.
The DMCC was also demanding the central government to abrogate the SoO agreement with Kuki SoO groups. The groups have been accused of violating the ground rules of the agreement, and its cadres have been reportedly killed in gunfights amid the conflict in Manipur.
The SoO cadres have been accused of kidnapping civilians, injuring and killing civilians and security forces, and extorting money from vehicles on highways.
The pact between the central government, Manipur state government, and 25 Kuki-Zo insurgent groups was signed in 2008 aiming to establish a ceasefire and begin the process of negotiations.
A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) monitors the SoO groups and the agreement is renewed and extended every year. Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Army and paramilitary forces are included in the JMG.