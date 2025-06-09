ETV Bharat / state

Home Ministry Meeting Over Extension Of SoO Agreement With Kuki Groups Remain Inconclusive

New Delhi: A crucial meeting over extension of Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement between the central government and armed Kuki SoO groups in New Delhi on Monday remained inconclusive with both the sides deciding to sit for another round of talks next week.

The meeting was chaired by AK Mishra, advisor in the Union Home Ministry for Northeast. Leaders of KNO/KNA and UPF-umbrella bodies of SoO Kuki groups were present in the meeting.

“Yes, we had a meeting with the Home Ministry representatives. The meeting will be resumed in a week’s time,” said a senior Kuki SoO group member to ETV Bharat after the meeting.

Although the meeting was centred around extension of SoO agreement, the Home Ministry official attending the meeting raised several issues over violation of ground rules of the agreement with the Kuki SoO groups.

“The issue of extension of Suspension of Operation agreement will take time as there were several complaints against the Kuki SoO groups regarding violation of ground rules of the agreement,” said a senior government official to this correspondent.

The meeting took place in the national capital after a long time as the SoO agreement between the government and Kuki SoO groups was long pending.

The SoO agreement with 25 Kuki armed groups was last extended for a year until February 29, 2024.