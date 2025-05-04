ETV Bharat / state

Home Minister Parameshwara Turns Down Demand For NIA Probe Into Hindu Activist's Murder

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday dismissed the BJP’s demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder of Mangaluru-based Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty, stating that the state police are handling the case effectively.

Shetty, who was known both as a Hindutva activist and a rowdy sheeter, was killed late Thursday night by a group of unidentified individuals in the jurisdiction of Bajpe police station in Mangaluru city.

“It is their (BJP’s) opinion. Our view is that our police are doing their job very well. Eight people have been arrested in this connection and the investigation is in progress,” Parameshwara told reporters here. He said at this stage, there was no need to hand over the case to the NIA.

When asked why no one from the government visited and consoled the bereaved family members, Parameshwara said Shetty had five criminal cases against him. “Please know that this is a murder case. There were five criminal cases against him. That’s the reason that no one from the government, I mean the public representatives, either me or anyone else, met them,” the Minister said.