Home Minister Inaugurates New Raj Bhavan, Country's 2nd National Cyber Forensic Laboratory In Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated the Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan on the picturesque Kharghuli hill, Guwahati by the bank of the Brahmaputra River on Friday. The inauguration was part of a series of development projects in Assam.

On the second day of his Assam visit, Shah’s first official engagement was the inauguration of the newly constructed Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor's official residence, in Kharghuli, Guwahati.

The Home Minister declared it the “most beautiful Raj Bhavan in the country”. “The most beautiful Raj Bhavan in the country is now in Assam. The scenic beauty on the bank of the vast Brahmaputra River will wash away everyone’s fatigue and sorrow,” Shah said, speaking at the inauguration of the new 9,613-square-foot Raj Bhavan with all modern amenities. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

At the function, Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-Northeast (NCFL) established at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district. The inaugurated NCFL is the second in the country, built at a cost of 45 crore rupees.

Shah said the NCFL will greatly help the citizens of the country protect themselves from cyber fraudsters. He said the Government of India established the first NCFL in Delhi, which has been helping citizens protect their hard-earned money from cyber fraudsters.