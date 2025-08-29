Home Minister Inaugurates New Raj Bhavan, Country's 2nd National Cyber Forensic Laboratory In Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated the Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan on the picturesque Kharghuli hill, Guwahati by the bank of the Brahmaputra River on Friday. The inauguration was part of a series of development projects in Assam.
On the second day of his Assam visit, Shah’s first official engagement was the inauguration of the newly constructed Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor's official residence, in Kharghuli, Guwahati.
The Home Minister declared it the “most beautiful Raj Bhavan in the country”. “The most beautiful Raj Bhavan in the country is now in Assam. The scenic beauty on the bank of the vast Brahmaputra River will wash away everyone’s fatigue and sorrow,” Shah said, speaking at the inauguration of the new 9,613-square-foot Raj Bhavan with all modern amenities. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and other dignitaries were present at the event.
At the function, Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-Northeast (NCFL) established at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district. The inaugurated NCFL is the second in the country, built at a cost of 45 crore rupees.
Shah said the NCFL will greatly help the citizens of the country protect themselves from cyber fraudsters. He said the Government of India established the first NCFL in Delhi, which has been helping citizens protect their hard-earned money from cyber fraudsters.
He said the NCFL will work to protect the hard-earned money of citizens in the eight states of the Northeast. It will also work tirelessly for the security of the country against the use of the dark web for narcotic and arms smuggling and attempts at infiltration through India’s borders, he added.
“In the Lachit Borphukan Training Academy, it will work to protect the borders of all eight North Eastern states, fight against narcotics, combat illegal smuggling, and secure the citizens' hard-earned money,” Shah added.
Key Features of the NCFL
It will work 24/7 against all crimes, adapting to modern times with capabilities in network forensics, mobile forensics, disk forensics, dark web malware analysis, CDR, IPDR, SDR analysis, media forensics, data recovery, and crypto investigation.
The Union Home Minister also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects of the ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. These projects include:
- A separate residential complex for the Border Security Force headquarters in Guwahati.
- A barracks for 360 jawans of the 33rd Battalion of the ITBP in Sonapur, along with an officers' mess and a 10-bed hospital.
Foundation stones for the construction of administrative and residential infrastructure at the Inspector General's headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Srikona, the Minor Unit in Silchar, and the Field Headquarters in Jorhat.
Earlier, Shah prayed with Vedic chants at the temple inside the complex, performed a 'Gau Pujan' (cow worship), and planted a 'Sendur' tree.
