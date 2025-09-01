ETV Bharat / state

Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu To Assess Flood Situation Today

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached here to assess the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir that left a trail of death and destruction. Shah landed at the Jammu airport and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others. He then headed to the Raj Bhawan, officials said.

Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan on Monday to review relief measures, they said. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and security agencies will brief the Home Minister on the status of ongoing operations. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top bureaucrats, and disaster management officials are expected to present detailed reports on damage assessment, infrastructure loss, and the relief measures being implemented.

He is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, including Katra, where 34 pilgrims died and 20 were injured when a landslide hit the old route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26, and the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar.