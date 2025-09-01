Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu To Assess Flood Situation Today

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached here to assess the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir that left a trail of death and destruction. Shah landed at the Jammu airport and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others. He then headed to the Raj Bhawan, officials said.
Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan on Monday to review relief measures, they said. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and security agencies will brief the Home Minister on the status of ongoing operations. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top bureaucrats, and disaster management officials are expected to present detailed reports on damage assessment, infrastructure loss, and the relief measures being implemented.
He is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, including Katra, where 34 pilgrims died and 20 were injured when a landslide hit the old route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26, and the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar.
More than 130 people have been killed, over 120 injured, and 33 are untraceable following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14. Record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.
Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an extensive tour of Ramban and Udhampur districts to assess the widespread devastation caused by recent cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and mudslides, which have severely disrupted life and damaged the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). (With Agency Inputs)
Read More
Kashmir Highway Update: Landslides Block Srinagar-Jammu Road, CM Says Restoration Could Take 25 Days
Jammu Kashmir Weather Fury: Family Of 7 Dead In Yet Another Landslide In Reasi, Cloudburst Kills 4 In Ramban