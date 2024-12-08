ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Felicitates Jawans On BSF's 60th Raising Day Parade In Jodhpur

Amit Shah reached Jodhpur last night to participate at BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade. He was welcomed by the CM and several dignitaries.

Amit Shah Felicitates Jawans On BSF's 60th Raising Day Parade In Jodhpur
File photo of Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 60th Raising Day parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

On the occasion, he felicitated the BSF jawans, who killed three terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in an operation in 2020. Jawans who faced Pakistan's firing in Jammu were awarded Police Medal for Gallantry. These bravehearts included constables Avnish Kumar, Mohammad Baqibullah Haq, Anil Sharma, Avtar Singh, Raju Chaudhary, B Ramanujaya, Anil Yadav. Constable Amit Kumar Singh was awarded the Lifesaving Medal and the officers will be awarded the President's Police Medal.

This is for the first time that the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jodhpur is organising Raising Day parade, which is also the Diamond Jubilee year of the BSF. Shah reached Jodhpur on Saturday midnight and was welcomed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary. After landing here at the Air Force Station last night, Shah directly went to the BSF Officer Mess.

The parade is being held at the BSF Training Centre Ground. Soldiers of BSF's women contingent, Kashmir, Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, South Bengal, North Bengal, Guwahati, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Cachar, Artillery, Camel Contingent are participating here. The military prowess were on display at the parade and a team of Bhavani Shakti was also included in it.

The tradition of organising the Foundation Day is continuing since BSF's establishment in 1965. Till 2014, this parade used to be held in Delhi after which, it is being organised in other frontiers.

