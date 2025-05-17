ETV Bharat / state

Home Minister Amit Shah's 2-Day Visit To Gujarat From Saturday, To Launch Development Works

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day Gujarat tour from today, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts. Apart from this, Minister Amit Shah will also address the Cooperative Mahasammelan.

The Home Minister will reach Ahmedabad airport this afternoon, and he will head to Gandhinagar, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Primary Health Center at Vavol at 4:30 pm. Later at 4:45 pm, he will inaugurate the underpass connecting Sectors 21 and 22.

Amit Shah will inaugurate the second Pethapur Primary Health Center at 5:00 pm and then he will inaugurate Kolwada Lake at 5:20 pm. At 5:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Postal Department.

On the second day of his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a conference on the topic "Role of Cooperatives in Building a Developed India" organized by the Gujarat Cooperative Federation on Sunday. After this, he will attend various inauguration programs in Mehsana district from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm. At 5:30 pm, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Pallav Bridge in Ahmedabad and at 5:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Along with this, Amit Shah will distribute equipment to the beneficiaries of the KVIC scheme.