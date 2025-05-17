ETV Bharat / state

Home Minister Amit Shah's 2-Day Visit To Gujarat From Saturday, To Launch Development Works

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Postal Department on Saturday.

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day Gujarat tour from today, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts. Apart from this, Minister Amit Shah will also address the Cooperative Mahasammelan.

The Home Minister will reach Ahmedabad airport this afternoon, and he will head to Gandhinagar, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Primary Health Center at Vavol at 4:30 pm. Later at 4:45 pm, he will inaugurate the underpass connecting Sectors 21 and 22.

Amit Shah will inaugurate the second Pethapur Primary Health Center at 5:00 pm and then he will inaugurate Kolwada Lake at 5:20 pm. At 5:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Postal Department.

On the second day of his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a conference on the topic "Role of Cooperatives in Building a Developed India" organized by the Gujarat Cooperative Federation on Sunday. After this, he will attend various inauguration programs in Mehsana district from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm. At 5:30 pm, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Pallav Bridge in Ahmedabad and at 5:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Along with this, Amit Shah will distribute equipment to the beneficiaries of the KVIC scheme.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said that Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Pallav Bridge in Ahmedabad on Sunday, which will benefit about one and a half lakh motorists of the city. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present with Amit Shah in the public meeting here.

Devang Dani said, "Amit Shah's visit is being considered an important step towards expanding development and cooperation in Gujarat. It is expected to strengthen the health infrastructure and rural industries at the regional level."

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development works worth about Rs 1,692 crore. Under the government housing programme, keys will be given to 1000 people during a huge public meeting in Naranpura.

