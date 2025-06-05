ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Home Guard's Son Passes JEE Advanced Examination With Flying Colours

Mohammad Ayub Murad Abbas Sayyed secured the 32nd rank in the EWS category in the JEE Advanced examination

Home Guard's Son Passes JEE Advanced Examination With Flying Colours
Mohammed Ayub (right) with his father Abbas Sayyed (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pune: The results of the JEE Advanced were announced recently, and a boy from the Pune district, who is the son of a Home Guard, passed the examination with flying colours.

Mohammad Ayub Murad Abbas Sayyed secured the 32nd rank in the EWS category. Hard work and dedication helped Mohammed Ayub achieve success. He hails from Junnar in Pune district, and his kin, his neighbours, and his friends are lauding him for his achievement. His father, Murad Abbas Sayyed, works as a Home Guard and also as an electrician.

Junnar is the land of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Sayyed has once again made the area proud. Mohammed Ayub studied in the Shankarrao Butte Patil School till the 10th standard. He completed his 12th standard from Shivchhatrapati College. A lot of social organisations helped Mohammed Ayub, and he did not disappoint them.

Mohammed Ayub told ETV Bharat, "I was fond of studies right since my childhood. After completing the 10th standard, I wanted to pursue engineering and take admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and I started preparations for it. A lot of people came forward and helped me."

"My father also works as an electrician, and he took complete responsibility for my studies. So I worked even harder. Whatever success I have achieved, it is because of my father. Now I have one dream to study in IIT Bombay and achieve success in life," he added.

His father said that he would keep supporting his son.

Pune: The results of the JEE Advanced were announced recently, and a boy from the Pune district, who is the son of a Home Guard, passed the examination with flying colours.

Mohammad Ayub Murad Abbas Sayyed secured the 32nd rank in the EWS category. Hard work and dedication helped Mohammed Ayub achieve success. He hails from Junnar in Pune district, and his kin, his neighbours, and his friends are lauding him for his achievement. His father, Murad Abbas Sayyed, works as a Home Guard and also as an electrician.

Junnar is the land of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Sayyed has once again made the area proud. Mohammed Ayub studied in the Shankarrao Butte Patil School till the 10th standard. He completed his 12th standard from Shivchhatrapati College. A lot of social organisations helped Mohammed Ayub, and he did not disappoint them.

Mohammed Ayub told ETV Bharat, "I was fond of studies right since my childhood. After completing the 10th standard, I wanted to pursue engineering and take admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and I started preparations for it. A lot of people came forward and helped me."

"My father also works as an electrician, and he took complete responsibility for my studies. So I worked even harder. Whatever success I have achieved, it is because of my father. Now I have one dream to study in IIT Bombay and achieve success in life," he added.

His father said that he would keep supporting his son.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOME GUARDHARD WORKJUNNARIIT BOMBAYJEE ADVNACED EXAMINATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.