Rajasthan: 'Holi Of Stones' Played In Bhiluda Village; 42 Injured

Villagers throw stones on each other as part of Holi celebrations in Bhiluda village in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Dungarpur: At least 42 people have been injured due to stone pelting, which takes place every year on the day of Holi in the Bhiluda village of the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

Holi is a festival of colour, but in the Bhiluda village, it is celebrated by pelting stones. Every year on Holi, in the evening, instead of colours and gulal, stones are pelted between two groups.

Officials said that at least 42 people were injured in it on Friday and have been sent to Bhiluda Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Locals said that the tradition of Holi of stones is since ages.

According to locals, the two groups in the village assemble near the Raghunathji temple and then pelt stones. A local resident, Sandip, said that following the prayers in the temple, the villagers assemble at a ground and are bifurcated into two groups.