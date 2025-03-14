Rajasthan: 'Holi Of Stones' Played In Bhiluda Village; 42 Injured

Dungarpur: At least 42 people have been injured due to stone pelting, which takes place every year on the day of Holi in the Bhiluda village of the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.
Holi is a festival of colour, but in the Bhiluda village, it is celebrated by pelting stones. Every year on Holi, in the evening, instead of colours and gulal, stones are pelted between two groups.
Officials said that at least 42 people were injured in it on Friday and have been sent to Bhiluda Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Locals said that the tradition of Holi of stones is since ages.
According to locals, the two groups in the village assemble near the Raghunathji temple and then pelt stones. A local resident, Sandip, said that following the prayers in the temple, the villagers assemble at a ground and are bifurcated into two groups.
"After this, stones are pelted at each other. People also try to save themselves, but most of the time, they have also been serious injuries," added Sandip.
Chief Medical Officer of Bhiluda Hospital Kamlesh Vyas said that 42 people were injured. "There are injuries on hands and legs. The injured are being treated by doctors and nurses at the hospital.
The locals believe that when the villager gets injured and his or her blood drops on the ground, no untoward incident takes place in the village.