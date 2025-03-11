Holi & Dola Parba Special: Siblings From Odisha Craft Lord Krishna’s Wooden Vimana, Keep Tradition Alive

By Biranjan Mallick

Balanga, Puri: Months ahead of Dola Parba, a seven-day festival integral to Holi celebrations in Odisha, two brothers seem engrossed in choosing the right wood and design for the 'vimanas' or carriers they make. They spend hours on crafting intricate designs in paper first and then translate it on to the wood after the frame for the vimana is made. This vimana is used by temples to carry Lord Krishna, who steps out once a year in procession during the Dola celebrations. Sitting on the carrier, He visits devotees' houses amid devotional songs and the rhythmic beats of ghantas and mridangas to partake of prasad and play holi.

While some vimanas are in faded wooden colours, others are in dark tint. "It depends on the orders we get from the temples or individuals as to what they want. Accordingly we choose," said the brothers Karunakar and Ratnakar Maharana. For generations, their family in Khandayat Patna village, near Balanga Bazaar, here has been making the wood crafts dedicated to the Lord. At a time when mechanisation has taken over the world, the siblings use their hands keeping alive the art form they learnt as a part of legacy.

Both the brothers learnt the artistry under the watchful eyes of their father and grandfather ever since they were kids. "Every minute detail had to be looked into and a simple deviation would invite the wrath of the perfectionists. So we continue in the same earnest not to dilute the tradition," the duo, which does not pursue the art as a means of livelihood but a duty in service of God, states.

Holi & Dola Parba Special: Brothers Who Craft Lord Krishna’s Dola Vimana, Keep Tradiiton Alive (ETV Bharat)

“We have never seen this as a business,” says Karunakar, his hands carving patterns on one of the vimanas. “When we see Lord Krishna seated on our carrier, it is a different feeling altogether,” he adds.

His brother, Ratnakar too agrees. “This art is the legacy of our forefathers and we are carrying it ahead. During this time of the year, people from across the state come to us to place their orders and we do it as per their specifications.”

Each vimana takes months to complete but since work on each runs simultaneously, most work gets over before time. "And we cannot compromise on the quality of craftsmanship. The process is cumbersome and one needs to have a proper sense of aesthetics to make the right balance. It is only after years of practice that we achieve expertise," they say.

Traditionally, these carriers are crafted from teak or Sal wood which are usually associated with quality and durability. But over the years, the rising costs has made the artisans choose Neem and Gambhari wood, which are not only strong but affordable too.

The price of each carrier ranges between Rs 25,000 and Rs 3 lakh. Every year, the brothers, with 8-10 more artisans, make the carriers - at least 50 - which are then sent to fairs, temples, and homes across Odisha. "The brothers have not only kept the art alive but also provide employment to people from five families. We are proud that we have such fine artists who make us proud with their creations," says Sarat Kumar Deo, a villager.

People from Jagatsinghpur, Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Salepur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack often place their orders with the Maharana brothers. But the duo reveals that their art has reached Mysore and even is sought after by international buyers.

As the artists continue the tradition, they expressed concern about the rising cost of raw materials, lack of financial support and the waning interest of the younger generations. “We have not sought government incentives but had there been support, we could have trained our children. We want out traditional profession to continue but everyone needs money to sustain," says Ratnakar, whose son Judhishthira also lends a helping hand to his father.

“I have watched my father meticulously crafting wonders. Because we serve the Lord, it seems a blessing to have been carrying forward this tradition,” he says.

For Karunakar and Ratnakar Maharana, the festival holds a greater meaning than just an occasion to sell wooden vimanas. "We believe our hands only work for Lord Krishna and by His blessings, we keep on making intricate wood art, which are rarely found in other places," says the duo.