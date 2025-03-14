Holi Means Love And Respect For Elders At Bhubaneswar Old Age Home

Bhubaneswar: Holi is a festival of love and togetherness and for those abandoned by their families at the fag end of their lives, it means devotion and prayers for their loved ones.

The inmates of Shree Krishna Anand Old Age Home may be away from their families but there are many who still care for them especially on festivals. The old age home located on the suburbs of Bhubaneswar comes alive with celebrations on Holi. However, the festivities are silent and focused on devotion. The day on Holi for the inmates begins with Sankirtan (religious chants and songs) of Radha Krisha. Rajesh Mohapatra, the owner of the Old Age Home said the employees of the institution stay back to make to celebrate with the inmates. He said the old age home houses the elderly not only from within Odisha but also from Kolkata, Rajasthan and Gujarat. "The inmates stay away from their families and are loved and respected. Their healthcare needs are also taken care of at the Home," he said.

The old age home has a temple where the priests perform a special puja on Holi. An inmate Sourin Nayak of Cuttack lauded Mohapatra's efforts and said the old age home is now his home and its inmates his family. He recalls as a student of Ranihat School, back in 1977, he got the opportunity to go to New Delhi to represent Odisha at the Republic Day parade. "I was an avid dancer and made several people including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dance," said Nayak. But his life changed drastically after he suffered a spinal cord ailment. Nayak said he has a son and a daughter and they have their families. "Yet I stay here. I am not dependent on anyone and lead a contended life," he said.

The inmates singing religious songs (ETV Bharat)

Jeetendra Kanungo, a former manager at a hotel is also spending the final days of his life at the old age home. Born to a zamindar family, he resided in Sahid Nagar locality of the state capital. "Trouble started at home after I got my son married. My daughter-in-law forced me out of my house and I was fortunate to have found love and solace here," he said. Jeetendra said the devotion to Lord Krishna helped him tide over the worst times of his life and the life peaceful life at the old age home is just a new beginning for him and others. Holi at the old age home signifies respect for the elders and the inmates' staff ensure those who have lost their homes do not feel neglected on a day when people forget all differences and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.