Holi In Old Delhi Reminiscent Of Mughal Era; Residents Recall How Emperors Used To Celebrate The Festival

New Delhi: As India celebrates Holi on Friday March 14, in old Delhi, the festival of colours is reminiscent of the Mughal period with residents recalling the old times when the fragrance of the festival would last for days together.

Fazl ur Rehman Qureshi, 64, a resident of Matia Mahal market, said that his ancestors settled in Old Delhi in 1822.

Fazl said that he has heard from his elders and read in books that during the Mughal era, Holi was celebrated behind the Red Fort in the capital. A flower market used to be set up and palash (tesu) flowers were dried and their color was made to be used on Holi after adding perfume to it, Fazl said. A gathering used to be held on the night of Holi, in which everyone used to sit together and share happiness, he added.

Bahadur Shah Zaffar's Poetry On Holi

It is learnt that Bahadur Shah Zafar, who was the last king of Delhi and also a great writer and poet, had written many songs and couplets on Holi. On the day of Holi, Delhi's emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar is said to sit near the Yamuna river behind the Red Fort.

It is said that after Holi, people used to come to roam in the streets of Old Delhi to smell the fragrance of Holi colours and perfume used on the festival of colours.

'Gulabi Holi', The 'Real Name'

Matia Mahal market resident, Fazl ur Rehman claimed that the real name of Holi was 'Gulabi Holi', also called 'Aab e Pasha' in Urdu meaning colored water.

“In the Mughal era, people were given 'sharbat' (drink) on the day of Holi, which made people happy,” Fazl said.

Historian Firoz Bakht Ahmed, who is also the former Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad said that Delhi's heritage was a “Ganga-Jamuna culture”.

“Holi festival was celebrated with great pomp during the Mughal era. During Bahadur Shah Zafar's era, it was called Eid-e-Gulabi. Similarly, Diwali and Dussehra were also celebrated," Firoz said.

Mohammad Iftikar, owner of Turkish Kebab Restaurant in Matia Mahal Market of Old Delhi, said that according to what is written in books, the kings used to play Holi with their queens. A few days before Holi, colors were made from Tesu flowers in big plates of silver and gold. Holi was played with that,” he said.

Former Mayor of Delhi, Jaiprakash said the various festivals of different religions in the country bring livelihood for people.

“There are many families who make colors for Holi, make Pichkaris, who come from Muslim homes. If they do not make colors, do not make Pichkaris, do not do this work, then how will their house run? In the same way, the month of Ramzan or the occasion of Eid benefits the businesses of Hindus. So we all should respect everyone's festivals and the tradition with which that festival is celebrated should also be respected”.

Jaiprakash further said that Holi was an occasion to unite everyone. “If all the people stand together and the color falls on everyone, then no one can recognize who is a Hindu, who is a Muslim, who is a Sikh, who is a Christian. We all are an integral part of this Indian society. In the same way, when we all go to meet people on Eid and eat vermicelli while hugging, that also is a message of unity.