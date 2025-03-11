ETV Bharat / state

Holi Celebrations Begin In Braj, Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held In Sambhal

Mathura/Varanasi/Sambhal: The festival of Holi began with great enthusiasm in Braj and Kashi on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi. At the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, devotees played Holi with tesu flower and saffron-infused water, marking the beginning of Holi celebrations across all temples in Vrindavan and Braj.

A grand celebration was also held at the divine abode of Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev in Varanasi. Devotees adorned Lord Vishwanath and Goddess Gaura with flower petals, abir, and gulal, expressing their devotion and joy. The highlight of the event was the procession of the silver palanquin, carrying the divine idols of Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Mata Gaura, mesmerizing the devotees.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, a traditional Rangbhari Ekadashi procession was carried out under tight police security. Officials confirmed that peace prevailed throughout the district. At Banke Bihari Temple, the deity was dressed in a white attire and seated on a silver throne. Following the tradition, Holi began with gold and silver pichkaris, sprinkling saffron-infused colors on devotees.

Temple priest Prahlad Vallabh Goswami explained, "On Rangbhari Ekadashi, pure saffron colours are prepared for Banke Bihari Ji. The temple priests first offer colour using gold and silver pichkaris, initiating the Holi celebrations." According to Goswami, Holi will now be played in the temple premises using tesu flowers, chandan, chhova, and abir-gulal until the evening of Holi Purnima.

He further added, "As per temple tradition, on Dhulendi (the main Holi day), Banke Bihari Ji does not throw colour on devotees but instead watches them play Holi while seating on a golden throne, dressed as a king." On the morning of Rangbhari Ekadashi, temple priests also carried out the Chaupai (ritualistic procession), with Goswami community members singing traditional Holi songs and congratulatory hymns.

Similar Holi celebrations also commenced at Radha Vallabh, Radha Damodar, Radha Shyam Sundar, Radha Raman, Radha Gopinath, and Madan Mohan temples, among other seven main Braj temples.

Priests at these temples showered tesu and saffron-coloured water from gold and silver pichkaris, filling the atmosphere with vibrant hues of red, pink, blue, and yellow, creating a spectacular sight for devotees.

A special procession of Priya-Pritam's colorful Holi from Radha Vallabh Temple started at 1 pm and toured the entire town, concluding in the temple premises by evening. Devotees, dressed as Radha-Krishna, played Holi throughout the procession, spreading festive joy.

Given the massive influx of devotees, district authorities implemented strict traffic restrictions by banning three and four-wheelers from entering the city, ensuring smooth movement. Thousands of devotees also participated in a city-wide parikrama (circumambulation).

At Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev temple in Varanasi, a grand Rangbhari Ekadashi festival was celebrated with ritualistic worship led by the temple trust.