Rajasthan Celebrates Holi; Foreign Tourists Join Festival Of Colours At Jaisalmer, Festivities Held In Ajmer

Jaisalmer: Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, renowned for its rich art, historical heritage, and culture, is attracting international tourists during the vibrant festival of Holi. This year, the festival of colour. witnessed a unique blend of local tradition and international participation, as foreign tourists were seen joyfully joining the locals in celebrating Holi.

The golden city of Jaisalmer is known for its distinctiveness, combining the cultural richness of the region with the joyous spirit of the festival. As the city's golden hues shimmer under the bright sun, the air is filled with the colours of gulal (powdered colour), marking a celebration of love and joy.

This year, the streets, squares, and historic landmarks of the city came alive with local residents and international visitors celebrating the festival together.

Tourists from all around the world flocked to Jaisalmer to experience Holi in its most authentic form. Many foreign visitors have made it a point to travel to Jaisalmer during this festival to immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere. A tourist from Germany said, "I am in Jaisalmer with my group, enjoying Holi, the festival of colours. We are also impressed by the beautiful stone structures and the architecture."

"This is a very unique experience for us. We have never seen a Holi celebration like this before. The colours, the music, and the local culture make it an unforgettable experience for us," said another foreign tourist.

Another tourist from Germany said, "Some of my Indian colleagues recommended me to visit Rajasthan. I thought it would be a good idea to visit the state during the Holi festival to interact with the locals and play with colours. We really enjoyed the tour of the city."

Their enthusiasm was palpable as they joined the locals in the celebrations at iconic locations like Sonar Durg, Gopa Chowk, and the parking stand, among others.

The streets were filled with people dancing to the beats of the traditional Chang and Dhol, while children added to the joyful celebrations by playing with colours and water. Locals and tourists actively participated in the celebration. "We came to Jaisalmer to see the heritage, but the experience of celebrating Holi here, with the locals, has been one of the highlights of our trip," shared another visitor.

In Jodhpur, on the occasion of Holi, along with entertainment, lessons are given to revellers in the form of singing. This singing, which starts in the afternoon on the day of Dhulandi in the city, continues till night. Every year, some topic or the other is discussed in the singing. This time, through singing, a message is given that instead of allowing the youth to marry as per their wish, the choice of selection should be given to parents to ensure a lasting and happy marriage. Singer Keshav said that he has prepared a song on this topic, and this year Guru Govind Kalla's songs will be included in the singing and tribute will be paid to him.

Meanwhile, Lord Shrinathji located in Nathdwara is believed to have stayed in Ajmer for 42 days. During this time Shrinathji played Holi with the devotees in Ajmer. After the Dhol festival, Shrinathji left Ajmer. This place is famous as Pitambar ki Gaal as the meeting place of Shrinathji. Daily worship is performed here. Pitambar Ki Gaal is situated in Silora Gram Panchayat on Kishangarh Nasirabad Highway, 28 km from Ajmer and 6.5 km from Kishangarh. According to a belief, the wheel of Lord Shrinathji's chariot got jammed while going from Braj to Mewar. Even after a lot of effort, the wheel of the chariot did not move, so it was decided to make Shrinathji's halt in the village. That is, Shrinathji came and sat here for 42 days from Basant Panchami to Dhol Utsav.

In Dungarpur, an amazing tradition was followed on Friday, the second day of Holi, in the tribal-dominated Kokapur village of the district. As soon as the morning dawned, the villagers gathered around a bonfire to walk barefoot on the burning embers of Holi. First, Holi Mata was worshipped, then people kept walking barefoot on the embers of Holi amidst the sound of drums. This tradition of Kokapur village is very long. People believe that walking on burning embers after Holika Dahan prevents any disaster in the village and everyone's health remains good. People from many nearby villages come to Kokapur to see this tradition. Villagers say that by following this unique tradition, happiness and peace remain in their village.