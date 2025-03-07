ETV Bharat / state

Holi Begins In Ayodhya: Ex-Babri Masjid Litigant Celebrates With Saints

Iqbal Ansari and Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya smeared 'gulal' on each other amid music and dance performances as Holi celebrations started in Ayodhya yesterday.

Holi Begins In Ayodhya: Ex-Babri Masjid Litigant Celebrates With Saints
Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya smears 'gulal' on Iqbal Ansari's face (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Ayodhya: Ayodhya was immersed in the joyful spirit of Holi as former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari celebrated the festival with Hindu seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya as a mark of communal harmony and unity on Thursday.

They danced to devotional songs praising Lord Rama and smeared 'gulal' and showered flowers on each other. Ayodhya, which once witnessed the mosque-temple dispute, is now known as a city of communal harmony. All communities follow the tradition of participating in each other's festivals.

Iqbal Ansari was seen playing Holi with flowers and colours amidst songs and music in Tapasvi Cantonment temple premises along with Paramhans Acharya and other saints. Ansari showered flowers and smeared colour on the saints while participating in the songs and dances. The sadhus too reciprocated by smearing 'gulal' on his face.

Iqbal said festivals like Holi and Eid bring people together without making any discriminations. "I am happy to celebrate Holi with the saints. This is the called harmony and brotherhood. Everyone should be drenched in colours," Iqbal said.

Paramhans Acharya said Holi celebrations were started in Ayodhya with chanting of Vedic mantras. "Iqbal Ansari also played Holi with us after applying a tilak and 'gulal' to Ram Lalla. This is a festival of humanity, where evil is replaced by good. This is the Holi of Ramlala and everyone is immersed in Ram Lalla's colour."

