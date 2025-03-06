Holi And Second Friday Of Ramadan On Same Day: A Call for Unity and Harmony in Lucknow

Lucknow: This year, an overlap of two major religious observances, the third Friday of Ramadan and Holi, fall on the same day—March 14. Muslims observe Friday prayers and continue their fast, while Hindus come together to celebrate the festival of colours.

To ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration, Lucknow’s Shahi Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali has issued an advisory urging both communities to respect each other and maintain unity.

Namaz Time Changed

The advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India said that in the mosques where the time of Friday prayers is 12:30 pm or 1:00 pm, the time of namaz will be extended by 2 hours. “This is done to ensure that the people do not face any problem and there is no hindrance in the festival of Hindus,” it said.

Appeal to Pray at Nearby Mosques

The Shahi Imam also appealed that on Friday, everyone should offer namaz in the nearby mosque and avoid going to far-flung mosques. He said that there may be a huge crowd on this day due to the holiday, so people should stay in their homes and pray.

Appeal to Maintain Mutual Harmony

Maulana Khalid said that the month of Ramadan gives the message of worship and brotherhood. “It is the responsibility of all the fasting people that no one should face any trouble because of them,” he said and appealed to both communities to respect each other's feelings and maintain mutual harmony.

Prayer Time of Lucknow's Jama Masjid Changed

In Lucknow’s historic Jama Masjid, Friday prayers usually take place at 12:30 pm, but on March 14, it has been changed to 2:00 pm.

“This will enable both the communities to celebrate their respective religious festivals with peace and brotherhood,” he said.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board, said that the festival of Holi and Friday prayers are falling on the same day.

“We want to appeal to all to celebrate the festival with joy and mutual brotherhood and not let the mutual brotherhood break,” he said.

“Hindus and Muslims should cooperate because Hindus stand to support Muslims and Muslims support Hindus. Because our doors are connected, we appeal to all to celebrate this festival beautifully,” he added.